LIVE Updates | IND VS NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Rohit Paudel

IND VS NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score and Updates: After a rain-affected start to the Asia Cup 2023 with their opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan getting washed out, India, the seven-time champions, are gearing up to face Nepal. Captain Rohit Sharma is hoping for a stronger performance from his top and middle-order batsmen, except for Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. India will encounter Nepal for the first time in this tournament at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. However, the weather forecast isn't promising, with an 80% chance of rain on Monday, which could lead to another match disruption. If the game is washed out, India will follow Pakistan into the Super 4 stage, securing the second spot in the group. Nepal, making its Asia Cup debut, is eager for this historic encounter, hoping to avoid a washout and build on the positives from their earlier matches against India and Pakistan.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.