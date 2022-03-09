BREAKING: Jhulan Goswami on cusp of women’s World Cup record ahead of New Zealand tie

Veteran Team India pacer Jhulan Goswami can get a massive record to her name when India take on New Zealand women in their second game of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in Hamilton on Thursday (March 10). Jhulan currently has 38 World Cup wickets to her name, just one shot of Australian Lyn Fullston’s 39 wickets and needs a couple of wickets to become the highest wicket-taker in women’s World Cup.

The 39-year-old pacer has 247 wickets to her name till date in 196 ODI games and need three more wickets to reach the 250-wicket mark. Jhulan was impressive in India’s win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening game on Sunday (March 6), claiming 2/26.

“Honestly speaking I was not aware about this record. My job is to give early breakthroughs to the team and provide good starts. For me, it is important to contribute to the success of the team,” Jhulan Goswami said during a virtual media conference from Hamilton on Wednesday (March 9).

ICYMI: #TeamIndia commenced their #CWC22 campaign with a superb 107-run victory against Pakistan. #INDvPAK Let's relive the highlights of the match — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 7, 2022

“We bowled well as a group against Pakistan – the pacers got the early wickets while the spinners got good turn from the surface. It was a good effort by the Indian team to restrict Pakistan below 150,” she added.

Mithali Raj’s Indian side will now face hosts New Zealand – who have lost one and won one match in the ongoing World Cup so far. India have recently been involved in an ODI series with New Zealand as well.

“Knowing the NZ conditions will be handy for the team and that was the plan before organising a series against the White Ferns before the World Cup. I think tomorrow’s match will be totally different from the ODI series games. It is a World Cup game and the pressure will be different,” the Bengal pacer said.

One of the areas of concern for Indian women cricket team has been the form of dashing young opener Shafali Verma, who has been struggling with her batting form. “Shafali has proved herself at the international level. Every cricketer goes through these rough patches sometime in the career. She has been batting well in the nets and I believe she is one big knock away from coming back into form,” Jhulan said about Shafali Verma.

One of the trending hashtags around the women’s World Cup has been ‘MilJhul’ – referring to India skipper Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Asked about the hashtag, Jhulan said, “I have heard about this ‘MilJhul’ but didn’t know this was a popular hashtag. I make it a point to switch off from all social media before a big tour or tournament. But I will definitely search this ‘MilJhul’ now from someone else’s phone to check what it’s all about.”