BREAKING: Jonny Bairstow ruled out of England's T20 World Cup 2022 squad due to 'freak accident'

Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the 3rd Test vs South Africa as well wihc starts on September 8 at Kennington Oval in London.

Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

In what is a big blow to England's hope of lifting the T20 World Cup 2022 this year, their ace wicketkeeper and batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury he surfaced while playing golf in Leeds. Bairstow has been ruled out of the 3rd Test vs South Africa as well wihc starts on September 8 at Kennington Oval in London.  

"Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury," read the ECB press release. Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the third Test at the Kia Oval starting next Thursday.

ECB, however, has not named any replacement for Bairstow so far.  

More to come..

 

