MI Cape Town pick Jofra Archer as wild card for SA T20 League
SA T20 League: MI Cape Town have signed England pacer Jofra Archer as their wild card pick, confirmed by the franchise on Wednesday (November 23). The SA20 League is set to begin in January 2023. The right-arm fast bowler is already a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI Cape Town and Mumbai Indians are owned by the same owners.
.@JofraArcher, welcome to Cape Town.@SA20_League wild card pick pic.twitter.com/7EWaQ7fwRH — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) November 23, 2022
The wild card signing for MI Cape Town was ruled out from cricket due to injury in July 2021. On Wednesday (November 23), Archer returned to action for England Lions in a match against England side in Abu Dhabi. (More to follow)
