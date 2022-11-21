topStoriesenglish
Nicholas Pooran steps down as West Indies' T20I and ODI captain, says THIS about the decision

West Indies failed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Nicholas Pooran steps down as West Indies' T20I and ODI captain, says THIS about the decision

After the West Indies, men's team was eliminated from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 competition, Nicholas Pooran decided to step down as the team's white-ball captain, the Cricket West Indies confirmed on Monday. At the most recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup, West Indies were led by Pooran. The former champions were eliminated before the Super 12 stage.

"I have given the captaincy a great deal of thought since the enormous disappointment of the T20 World Cup. I took on the role with great pride and dedication and have given it absolutely everything over the past year. "The T20 World Cup is something that must not define us and I will readily get involved in the upcoming reviews. And whilst it will be several months until we reconvene as a squad, I want to give CWI plenty of time to prepare for the matches against South Africa in March and beyond, "said Nicholas Pooran to Cricket West Indies.

Last year and earlier this year, Pooran led the West Indies in the absence of Kieron Pollard, enjoying a T20 International (T20I) Series win against Australia at home (4-1). He was officially appointed West Indies Men's white-ball captain in May this year when Pollard stepped down. "This is not me giving up. I remain ambitious and still view the captaincy of West Indies cricket as an honour that is bestowed upon you. There is no doubt I remain fully committed to West Indies cricket and I look forward to providing my services as a senior player in a supportive role. By stepping down now as the West Indies white ball captain I believe it is in the best interests of the team and for me personally, as I need to concentrate on what I can deliver to the side as a player. I desperately want us to be successful and the most value I can give to the team is through fully focusing on the role of consistently scoring runs at crucial times, "added Nicholas Pooran.

