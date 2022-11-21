topStoriesenglish
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli's reaction to MS Dhoni's photo on water bottle goes viral - Check

Kohli claimed earlier this year that Dhoni was the only one who genuinely contacted him when he resigned as Test captain.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 09:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

It goes without saying that MS Dhoni is admired by Virat Kohli just like almost every other cricketer in the country. Every now and then, Kohli shows his affection for Dhoni on the field or through social media. Fans frequently mention the friendship of Indian cricket legends Kohli and Dhoni as an example of what true friendship looks like. After noticing a photo of Dhoni on a water bottle on Monday (November 21), Kohli posted a photograph of the bottle on Instagram. “He’s everywhere. Even on the waterbottle @Mahi7781,” Kohli wrote in his Instagram story. Social media users applauded Kohli for displaying his unending love for Dhoni and expressed their awe at the 34-year-old's admiration for his former captain.

Kohli claimed earlier this year that Dhoni was the only one who genuinely contacted him when he resigned as Test captain. “When I left Test captaincy, I received a text from only one person that I have played with earlier, and that is MS Dhoni," Kohli had said in a media interaction after the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

Kohli disclosed what Dhoni texted him in an RCB podcast and how it affected him personally.

“The only person who has genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni. And for me that is such a blessing to know that I could have such a strong bond and such a strong relationship with someone who is such a senior to me where things are, it is a friendship which is based on a lot of mutual respect," Kohli said on RCB Podcast.

“It is one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me, that when you are expected to be strong and looked at as strong individual, people forget to ask how are you doing? So, it hit home to me, it was like this is it,” he added.

Kohli and Dhoni's regard for one another demonstrates that no one can rival their comradery.

