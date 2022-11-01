IND vs BAN: ‘Not just Virat Kohli, uncomfortable for anyone’, coach Rahul Dravid says THIS about Perth hotel incident

Team India are heading into their fourth game of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 on the back of a loss at the hands of South Africa followed by an unpleasant incident in their team hotel at Perth. Former India captain Virat Kohli suffered from an incident of invasion of privacy as a hotel staff of Crown Towers hotel in Perth leaked a video on social media on his hotel room.

Head coach Rahul Dravid spoke to the media ahead of India’s next Super 12 match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2). Dravid said that a hotel room is one place where any cricketer feels secure but Kohli incident has stunned the team.

“It was disappointing and an unpleasant incident for any cricketer to be in, not just Virat Kohli. Hopefully incidents like this will not be repeated in future. Hotel room is one place where you are meant to feel secure away from media and fans. We have taken it up with the relevant authorities and action has been taken. Kohli is feeling well and already training with the team here in Adelaide,” Dravid told the media in the pre-match press conference in Adelaide on Tuesday (November 1).

A flabbergasted and ‘paranoid’ Virat Kohli on Monday denounced the ‘absolute invasion’ of his privacy by a fan, who shot a video of his hotel room and put that in public domain. Kohli re-shared the video, that went viral on social media, on his Instagram account along with a message, saying he is not okay with such kind of ‘fanaticism’.

“I understand that fans get happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” Kohli wrote.

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” he wrote further.