SHOCKING! Virat Kohli’s PRIVACY invaded, fan posts video of India batter’s HOTEL room, WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli blasted the fan, saying that he was ‘not okay’ with this sort of ‘fanaticism’ and ‘invasion of privacy’.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 11:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Former India captain Virat Kohli’s privacy was shockingly invaded in Perth after the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against South Africa on Sunday (October 31). A fan entered the Indian cricket legend’s hotel room and posted a video of the same on social media platform when Kohli was not present in his room.

Kohli blasted the fan, saying that he was ‘not okay’ with this sort of ‘fanaticism’ and ‘invasion of privacy’.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” Kohli wrote on social media.

Kohli was dismissed for 12 off 11 balls as India succumbed to a five-wicket defeat in the Super 12 match against South Africa. It was Kohli’s first dismissal in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 after scoring successive unbeaten fifties against arch-rivals Pakistan and the Netherlands in the last two matches.

The former India skipper is currently the third-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2022 with 156 runs from just 3 matches with two fifties to his name and a strike-rate of 144.44. Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis is leading the run-scoring charts with 180 runs in 6 matches ahead of Netherlands opener Max O’Dowd, who has 161 runs in 6 games.

It is not clear so far what action the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be pursuing for this shocking invasion of privacy of Virat Kohli. But it is expected that the team management will be raising the issue with the International Cricket Council (ICC) soon.

