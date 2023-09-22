trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665666
BREAKING: Pakistan Announce Final Squad For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Hasan Ali Comes In For Injured Naseem Shah In Babar Azam’s Team

Babar Azam will lead the 15-member Pakistan squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 but Naseem Shah has been ruled out with injury.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Pakistan squad for Cricket World Cup 2023 was announced on Friday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman of selectors and former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 beginning in India next month. Babar Azam will be leading the side while all-rounder Shadab Khan has been appointed his deputy.

However, in a big blow, pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury. Veteran pacer Hasan Ali comes into the side as replacement for Naseem and will partner the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

The other bowlers in the squad are Usama Mir and Mohammad Wasim Jr. Test specialist Saud Shakeel and opener Abdullah Shafique, who scored a fifty in Pakistan’s last match against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023, have also been selected in the side. All-rounder Agha Salman, who was hit by a painful blow on the face in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in the World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Pakistan team for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr 

Traveling Reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris

(More to come)

