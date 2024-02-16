R Ashwin Pulls Out Of India vs England 3rd Test Due To Family Emergency

Ravichandran Ashwin has opted to withdraw from India's ongoing 3rd Test against England in Rajkot due to a family medical emergency. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced this development on Friday night. This decision came shortly after Ashwin achieved the milestone of claiming his 500th Test wicket in Rajkot. The board stated that Ashwin is immediately out of the team, emphasizing its full support for the player during this time.

Additionally, the BCCI urged both media and fans to respect Ashwin and his family's privacy during this period.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin," said the cricket board in its release.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.



"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period."