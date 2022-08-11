CSA T20 League: A day after announcing the name of their franchise ‘MI Cape Town’, owners of Mumbai Indians team Reliance Industries announced the signing of first set of five players for the inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa’s T20 League. The players will join the MI team and will adorn the iconic blue and gold colors that the fans have come to recognize from the MI franchise.

‘MI Cape Town’ includes 3 foreign players, 1 South Africa capped and 1 South Africa uncapped player as part of the squad.

The 3 foreigners are Afghanistan and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Rashid Khan, England all-rounder Sam Curran and England and Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone. The South Africa capped player will be pace bowler Kagiso Rabada and uncapped player is Dewald Brevis, who is also part of the Mumbai Indians franchise.

“I’m excited as we begin our journey in building ‘MI Cape Town’. With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy – having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, Sam, to the #OneFamily and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey. We are certain that MI Cape Town, like the two other teams, will play the brand of cricket MI is synonymous with - playing fearless cricket, and the same will resonate with the passionate cricket fans of South Africa and across the world,” Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said in a statement on Thursday (August 11).

The players identified have been consistent performers over the years and the uncapped Dewald Brevis had a breakthrough season with Mumbai Indians in 2022. The players have been signed ahead of the auctions as per the rules that govern the T20 league, the statement added.

On Wednesday, MI announced the name and identity of ‘MI Cape Town’ or phonetically “MY Cape Town”, team dedicated to the fans of Cape Town.