RCB Replace Reece Topley With Wayne Parnell Ahead Of LSG Game In IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) named South Africa's left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell as replacement player for injured England fast bowler Reece Toply on Friday. Topley has returned home after dislocating his shoulder in the IPL 2023 game vs Mumbai Indians, a week back. RCB also announced replacement for injured Indian batter Rajati Patidar. Vyshak Vijay Kumar will join the squad in Patidar's place. Batting coach Sanjay Bangar had already told the broadcasters during KKR vs RCB game on Thursday that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood and Sri Lanka mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will join the squad soon.

Parnell has played 56 T20Is for South Africa as well as 6 Tests and 73 ODIs. He has picked up 59 T20I wickets so far. IPL is not new to Parnell, who has played 26 IPL matches and has as IPL many wickets. He has been roped in by RCB for Rs 75 Lakh.

Thank you for putting your body on the line and giving your 100%. We will miss you and wish you a speedy recovery, mate. ____#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/cvqxvA8ap1 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2023

Patidar’s replacement Vyashak Vijay Kumar represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and has played 14 T20s, scalping 22 wickets and joins RCB for Rs 20 Lakh.

Topley had suffered the injury when he put his body on the line while fielding during the RCB vs MI contest. He did not take part in Bangalore's second game in Kolkata vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Patidar did not play in RCB’s first game of the season due to a heel injury. He iss till to recover from it and has been ruled out of the 16th edition of the tournament owing to the same.

RCB thanked Topley for his commitment to the franchise and wishes him a speedy recovery over Twitter. "Fearsome with the ball and fearless on the field! We don't just call you _ lad Topley for nothing. Thank you for putting your body on the line and giving your 100%. We will miss you and wish you a speedy recovery, mate," RCB wrote.

The Bangalore-based franchise had replaced Topley in KKR match with his England teammate David Willey, who picked up two crucial wickets in the game. Patidar was one of RCB's star performers last year. He was drafted in late as replacement player. In 8 matches, he scored 333 runs at strike rate of 152.75 and completed 1 century and 2 fifties as well. Patidar's absence will surely be missed by RCB this year.