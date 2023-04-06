topStoriesenglish2592092
BREAKING: Big Blow To RCB As Reece Topley Ruled Out Of IPL 2023; Josh Hazlewood To Join Squad On April 14

English pacer Reece Topley, playing for RCB, was ruled out of the whole IPL 2023 after dislocating his shoulder. He suffered the injury in the game vs Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting coach Sanjay Bangar, informed that pacer Reece Topley has been ruled out of IPL 2023 after he disolcated his shoulder in their opening game vs Mumbai Indians (MI). Bangar was speaking to the broadcasters when he said that Topley decided to head back home after he suffered the injury. Bangar also gave some good news for the RCB and their fans when he said that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is expected to join the squad by April 14. He added that Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will join the team on the April 10. 

Hazelwood has been carrying the Achilles injury for last 2 months now and missed the entire tour of India due to the same reason. Bangar said that if all goes as per plan, Hazlewood is expected to play RCB's April 17th game vs MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru.

More to come..

