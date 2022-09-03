NewsCricket
BREAKING: Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl power Zimbabwe to shock win over Australia in 3rd ODI

It was a sorry day for Australia in the park as only David Warner shone with the bat, scoring 94 runs. No other batter apart from Warner scored in double digits except Glenn Maxwell who scored 19. 

Zimbabwe beat Australia by 3 wickets in the third and last ODI on Saturday (September 2) to make it 2-1 in the three-match series. Ryan Burl picked up a surprising 5 for 10 in just 3 overs as Australia were bundled out for just 141 in 31 overs. Zimbabwe chased down the target with 4 wickets in hand. Opening batter Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 35 off 47 balls to give visitors a good start in the chase of 142. But then some wickets fell in quick succession and with more than 50 still needed, it appeared as if Zimbabwe won't be able to pull off the victory. 

However, captain Regis Chakabva put on a valiant effort to see his team through by 4 wickets. 

It was a sorry day for Australia in the park as only David Warner shone with the bat, scoring 94 runs. No other batter apart from Warner scored in double digits except Glenn Maxwell who scored 19. Burl picked up 5 wickets to destroy back of Australin batting lineup. 

 

