Sanju Samson ruled out of India vs Sri Lanka T20I series due to injury

IND vs SL: Sanju Samson has ruled out of the remainder of T20I series, Jitesh Sharma will replace him

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 12:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau

IND vs SL: Team India batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of India vs Sri Lanka T20I series, BCCI confirmed on Wednesday (January 4).

"Sanju Samson ruled out of the remainder of T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Sanju Samson," said BCCI's Tweet.

"Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," the statement added.

(More to follow)

