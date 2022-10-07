NewsCricket
SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI

BREAKING: Shaheen Shah Afridi is fit, will play vs India in T20 World Cup 2022, says PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Shaheen Shah Afridi missed the Asia Cup 2022 and England T20Is at home. He is not part of the ongoing New Zealand T20I tri-series that involves Bangladesh as well.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 07:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the ace Pakistan pacer, has been declared fit again and will play the first match of T20 World Cup 2022 against India on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), says PCB boss Ramiz Raja. Afridi missed the Asia Cup 2022 and England T20Is at home. He is not part of the ongoing New Zealand T20I tri-series that involves Bangladesh as well. Speaking to Pakistan channel Dawn News, Ramiz informed that Afridi will be back for World Cup. But there is a bad news as leg-spinner Usman Qadir has injured himself.  

"Usman Qadir injured, hair line fracture in finger, we will see what option we have, Fakhar Zaman also getting better, I feel he can be very important, but its a call of team management about him and X1" Ramiz Raja told Dawn News. 

