Mrs Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan, headed to T20 World Cup 2022, fans say 'husband ko bhi le jaate'

Her husband cricketer Jasprit Bumrah may have missed the flight for T20 World Cup 2022 but Sanjana Ganesan is flying to Australia for coverage of the tournament. Sanjana should be covering the tournament with interviews and video features for International Cricket Council (ICC) for whom she continues to work till date. Earlier, she has covered the ICC ODI World Cup in England as well as ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand 2022. Taking to social media platforms, she gave an update on her travel: "Heading to what’s quickly becoming my favourite hemisphere #T20WorldCup."

Bumrah and Sanjana fans posted some epic replies, saying that her husband will be missed while others wished her the best for the job. Another user said: "Bumrah ko bhi le jaate."

We will miss your husband. _ — Iamsanskruti45 (@iamsanskruti) October 7, 2022

Bumrah ko v Le jaate _ — Richesh Samantaray (@RSbababomb) October 7, 2022

Atleast one Bumrah is going Australia ____ October 7, 2022

Bumrah is currently healing a back injury. The reports earlier had suggested that he is out for at least 6 months due to a stress fracture. However, BCCI has not revealed any information related to the injury. There has been a lot of debate going on who can replace Bumrah in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. So far BCCI selectors have not named the replacement for him. Maybe the selectors want to observe and see how the likes of Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj fare in the ODIs vs South Africa.

Mohammed Shami is also leading in the race to replace Bumrah. However, there is no update on his health. He caught Covid-19 just before the Australia T20Is and since then has been on the sidelines. Not to forget, Shami has not played any T20I cricket for the last one year since the World Cup in UAE. But had a terrific IPL, picking 18 wickets in the season.