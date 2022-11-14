BREAKING: Shardul Thakur TRADED from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals have completed the third major trade deal ahead of the India Premier League (IPL) 2023 Retention Deadline on November 15, finishing a deal for all-rounder Shardul Thakur with Kolkata Knight Riders. Thakur was bought for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year by DC.

According to ESPNcricinfo website, the deal that was finalised on Monday, is an all-cash deal. Thakur, who is currently in New Zealand as part of the India ODI squad, was bought by Capitals at after representing MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings till them. DC had offers from CSK apart from IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, according to the websites but the Rishabh Pant-led side completed the deal with KKR.

Thakur finished the IPL 2022 season with 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 9.79, his poorest performance since being an IPL regular in 2017. As for his batting, he finished with 120 runs and a strike rate of 138.

This was the third trade completed by Shreyas Iyer’s Knight Riders after bringing home Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans on Sunday (November 13). The IPL 2023 retention window is scheduled to close on Tuesday at 5pm IST.

Sam Billings opts out of IPL 2023

England and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Sam Billings has opted out of the upcoming IPL 2023 to focus on the ‘longer format of cricket’, the wicket-keeper batter announced on Monday (November 14). Billings took to social media to announce his decision and said that he had to make a tough call and will now focus on the ‘longer format cricket’.

“Have taken the tough decision that I won't be taking part in the next IPL @KKRidersLooking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket,” Sam Billings said in a tweet.

In the next tweet of the thread, the KKR batter also thanked the franchise for the opportunity. “Thank you so much for the opportunity @kkriders! Loved every minute of it. An amazing franchise with some brilliant people. Hopefully see you again in the future,” he added.

