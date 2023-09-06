trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658461
LIVE Updates | PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Cricket Match Live Score: Babar Azam Vs Shakib al Hasan

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Babar Azam’s side will get the Super 4 stage underway with a clash against Shakib al Hasan-led Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The Super 4 stages of the Asia Cup 2023 will get underway at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with hosts Pakistan taking on Bangladesh in the first game of the next stage on Wednesday. Pakistan have entered the Super 4 with a massive win over Nepal and one point secured from their washed out game against Team India.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were hammered by Sri Lanka by five wickets in their opening match but bounced back to thrash Afghanistan by 89 runs and book their berth in the Super 4 stages. India and Sri Lanka are the other two teams who have qualified for the Super 4.


Pakistan, the world No. 1 ODI side, have a massive edge in head-to-head clashes against Bangladesh – having won 32 out of the 37 matches against Shakib al Hasan’s side. Skipper Babar Azam will look to continue their winning with a win over Bangladesh in the Super 4 clash.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh HERE.

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Pakistan look to continue winning run

Babar Azam's Pakistan will look to continue their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup, as they open the Super 4 stages against Bangladesh ahead of another clash against arch-rivals Team India in Colombo on Sunday.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore today.

