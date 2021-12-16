हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes 2021

Breaking: Steve Smith to lead Australia in 2nd Ashes Test for first time after Sandpapergate as Pat Cummins out due to THIS reason

Steve Smith will be captain of Australia for the first time after the infamous 'Sandpapergate' with Michael Neser making his Test debut in place of Pat Cummins.

Breaking: Steve Smith to lead Australia in 2nd Ashes Test for first time after Sandpapergate as Pat Cummins out due to THIS reason
Steve Smith will be captain of Australia for 2nd Ashes Test in Adelaide. (Source: Twitter)

Australian batter Steve Smith will be back as captain for his side for the 2nd Ashes Test beginning in Adelaide in a few hours time for the first time after ‘Sandpapergate’ controversy. Regular captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the Pink-ball Test after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive person and will be replaced by Michael Neser in the playing XI.

“Steve Smith will captain the side in Cummins’ absence. Michael Neser comes into the playing XI to make his Test debut and Travis Head will be vice-captain,” Cricket Australia said in a release on Thursday (December 16).

(More to come)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ashes 2021Steve SmithPat CumminsCOVID-19Michael NeserTravis HeadSandpapergate
Next
Story

Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Indian cricket divided over ODI captaincy issue, president Sourav Ganguly ‘livid’

Must Watch

PT5M58S

DNA: Last letter of martyr Group Captain Varun Singh