Breaking: Steve Smith to lead Australia in 2nd Ashes Test for first time after Sandpapergate as Pat Cummins out due to THIS reason

Australian batter Steve Smith will be back as captain for his side for the 2nd Ashes Test beginning in Adelaide in a few hours time for the first time after ‘Sandpapergate’ controversy. Regular captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the Pink-ball Test after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive person and will be replaced by Michael Neser in the playing XI.

“Steve Smith will captain the side in Cummins’ absence. Michael Neser comes into the playing XI to make his Test debut and Travis Head will be vice-captain,” Cricket Australia said in a release on Thursday (December 16).

