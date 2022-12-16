SHOCKING: Sydney Thunder RECORD lowest score ever in T20s, get bowled out for 15 vs Adelaide Strikers in BBL

In a shocking display of batting, Sydney Thunder got bowled out for just 15 in the match against Adelaide Strikers, losing the game by 124 runs in BBL. The whole team got bundled out for 15, which is now the lowest score ever in T20 scored by a team. Henry Thorton picked up five wickets for Strikers and was the chief architect of the demolition. Wes Agar picked 4 wickets while Matthew Short picked up one wicket.

For Thunder, Fazalhaq Farooqi picked 3 wickets while Gurinder Sandhu, Daniel Sams and Brendan Doggett picked 2 wickets each as Strikers put on 139/9 in 20 overs after winning the toss and batting first.

What is quite shocking is that Thunder include one of the best batters in the world when it comes to T20s. They are Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw who are some of the top T20 stars in the world and despite their presence, the team got bowled out for a mere 15.

After Thunder registered the unwanted record, the social media was buzzing with reactions. Check out some of the best reactions from Twitter below:

Earlier, Strikers won the toss and they posted 139/9 in 20 overs. Chris Lynn top-scored with 36 scored off 27 deliveries. Colin de Grandhomme scored 33 off 24 balls that included 2 fours and 2 sixes respectively. It was a low total which means that the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney was tough to bat on.

Not to forget, Strikers bowl out Thunder for just 15 inside the powerplay. The 10th and last wicket fell in form Brendan Doggett on the pentultimate ball of 6th over. Incidentally, the Number 10 Doggett was the top scorer for his side with score of 4 runs.