Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 5 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch THU vs ADS BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details as well as Dream11 Tips related to the Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League 2022-23 match here to be played in Sydney, on Friday, December 16.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

Sydney Thunder will take on Adelaide Strikers at the Sydney Showground Stadium in the second game of double-header of Big Bash League 2022-23 on Friday (December 16). Both side were off to winning start in BBL-12 with contrasting wins earlier this. Thunder eked out a 1-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in the opening game of the season while the Strikers thrashed the Sydney Sixers by 51 runs in their first match.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Daniel Sams and Gurinder Sandhu took two wickets each to restrict the Stars to just 122 for 8 and then Alex Ross top-scored with 28 off 27 balls to chase the target with a wicket and a ball remaining.

For the Strikers, Matthew Short smashed 84 off just 53 balls to help the Strikers score 184 for 6 while batting first and then Henry Thorton took four and Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan grabbed three wickets to restrict the Sixers to just 133 for 7. They have only won two of their last five matches against the Thunder but are favorites to win this game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Adelaide Striker (ADS):

When will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Adelaide Striker (ADS) start?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Adelaide Striker (ADS) will be played on December 16, Friday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Adelaide Striker (ADS) be played?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Adelaide Striker (ADS) will be hosted at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Adelaide Striker (ADS) begin?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Adelaide Striker (ADS) will begin at 2:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Adelaide Striker (ADS) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Adelaide Striker (ADS) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Adelaide Striker (ADS) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Adelaide Striker (ADS) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Adelaide Striker (ADS) Predicted 11

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (C), Daniel Sams, Matthew Gilkes, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu

Adelaide Strikers: Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Colin de Grandhomme, Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen, Wes Agar, Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (C)

Sydney Thunder (THU) vs Adelaide Striker (ADS) Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captain: Jason Sangha

Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

