ICC Ranking: Team India Become No 1 Team in All Formats of the Game

Team India’s massive innings and 132-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the four-match series at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur comes with huge benefits. As a result of that victory, Rohit Sharma’s side have now become the No. 1-ranked team in all three formats of the game.

India have leap-frogged over Pat Cummins-led Australia in Test cricket as well to have 115 ranking as compared to 111 of the Aussies. England are in third position with 106 ranking points, with the updated ranking released on Wednesday (February 15).

- No.1 Ranking in Tests.

- No.1 Ranking in ODIs.

- No.1 Ranking in T20is.

- No.1 T20i batter.

- No.1 ODI bowler.

- No.1 Test All Rounder.

- No.2 Test bowler.

- No.2 Test All Rounder.

- No.2 ODI All Rounder.



- India's dominance in World cricket! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 15, 2023

They are already No. 1 in the ODI and T20 format with 114 points and 267 points respectively. Australia are the 2nd ranked ODI team with 112 points while England are 2nd ranked in T20I cricket even after winning the T20 World Cup 2022 last year.

There was no good news in store for the Indian cricket fans. Ravichandran Ashwin’s brilliant show with the ball has helped the Indian off-spinner rise to 2nd position in the bowlers’ rankings. Ashwin has 846 rating points as compared to Australian skipper Cummins, who has 867 points. Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the four-match Test series, is the fifth-ranked bowler in the ranking with 803 points.

India will begin their second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday (February 17). Rohit Sharma's team need to win the Test series with a two-game margin to book their berth in the ICC World Test Championships final later this year.

The 36-year-old has climbed to the second spot in the Test bowler rankings, 21 rating points behind Australia captain Pat Cummins and a return to the No.1 Team ranking for India for the first time since 2017.

While Ashwin stepped up in what turned out to be the last session of the Test, Jadeja did the damage on the first day with 5/47 including the prized wickets of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Ravindra Jadeja then took 2/34 in the second innings to partner with Ashwin as the spin twins quickly dismissed Australia's top seven batters and left them reeling at 67/7 on the way to being all out for just 91.