NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

BREAKING: Team India head coach Rahul Dravid tests COVID-19 positive, unlikely to travel for Asia Cup 2022

Team India will open their campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (August 28).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Team India head coach Rahul Dravid tests COVID-19 positive, unlikely to travel for Asia Cup 2022

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, who was given a break from the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, has tested COVID-19 positive, according to reports. Dravid is now unlikely to travel with the Indian cricket team for the Asia Cup 2022 which begins with India’s clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (August 28).

Dravid had not travelled with the Indian ODI team for the Zimbabwe tour and VVS Laxman had taken over the coaching duties. India beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. It remains to be seen if Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will ask VVS Laxman to continue in his role as the head coach for the Asia Cup 2022 as well.

Dravid, along with batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, had been given rest and all three were supposed to link up with India’s Asia Cup squad in Dubai.

The teams have started to assemble in the Dubai for the T20 event with Babar Azam’s Pakistan team arriving from the Netherlands on Tuesday (August 23).

(More to come)

Live Tv

Asia Cup 2022Rahul DravidIndia vs PakistanCOVID-19Team India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure