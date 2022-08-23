Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, who was given a break from the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, has tested COVID-19 positive, according to reports. Dravid is now unlikely to travel with the Indian cricket team for the Asia Cup 2022 which begins with India’s clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (August 28).

Dravid had not travelled with the Indian ODI team for the Zimbabwe tour and VVS Laxman had taken over the coaching duties. India beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. It remains to be seen if Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will ask VVS Laxman to continue in his role as the head coach for the Asia Cup 2022 as well.

Dravid, along with batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, had been given rest and all three were supposed to link up with India’s Asia Cup squad in Dubai.

The teams have started to assemble in the Dubai for the T20 event with Babar Azam’s Pakistan team arriving from the Netherlands on Tuesday (August 23).

