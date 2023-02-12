topStoriesenglish2572533
BREAKING: Team India Release Pacer Ahead of Second Test Against Australia to Play Ranji Trophy

IND vs AUS: Team India release pacer ahead of the second Test match against Australia set to take at Eden Gardens

Feb 12, 2023

Jaydev Unadkat has been released from Team India’s squad for 2nd Test against Australia. The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to release Jaydev Unadkat from India’s squad for the 2nd Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jaydev will now join the Saurashtra squad, which qualified for the Mastercard Ranji Trophy final to be played against Bengal from 16th February at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

