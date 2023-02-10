IND: 321-7 (114) | IND VS AUS Day 3, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India on Top as Jadeja, Axar Make Merry

Team India finished Day 2 of the first Test vs Australia in Nagpur at a strong position of 321/7 in 114 overs. India batted the whole day in which all the three sessions were dominated by the home team. Ravindra Jadeja showed all-round skills as he walked back at stumps unbeaten on 66 made off 170 balls that included 9 balls. The opening day of the Test match was all about his five-wicket haul. On second day he made his bat do the talking. His international comeback post the knee injury has been terrific. No match report or analysis from Day 2 of the Nagpur Test is complete without mentioning Rohit Sharma, who completed his 9th Test ton, helping India's innings stay on track despite loss of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's wickets at crucial juncture.

Rohit finished with 120 that came off 212 deliveries. His innings was filled with lovely strokes as he smashed 15 boundaries and 2 sixes respectively. It was, indeed, a captain's knock as India needed one experienced batter to bat deep. With KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli failing, Rohit played the role well.

Not to forget, Axar Patel's unbeaten 52-run knock. He may not have done enough with the ball on Day 1, going wicketless in the first innings but Axar ensured his bat did not stay quiet. He stroked 8 boundaries, meaning he scored 32 runs in just fours out of 52 he made in third session of the day.

The 82-run stand between Axar and Jadeja has pushed Aussies on back foot, killing their hopes of bowling India out below 300 and keeping the lead under 100.

India will resume batting on Day 3 with lead of 144 runs with Jadeja and Axar at crease.