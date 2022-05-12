हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum appointed as new head coach of England cricket team

McCullum's appointment comes after Chris Silverwood departed from the role, following the 4-0 drubbing in the Ashes away. 

Source/Twitter

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been appointed as England's men's team head coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

The 40-year-old, McCullum will start his role with the Test side in the home series against New Zealand, starting on June 2 at Lord's, subject to obtaining a necessary work visa.

"We are delighted to confirm Brendon as England Men's Test Head Coach. It has been a real privilege to get to know him and understand his views and vision for the game. I believe his appointment will be good for England's Test team," Managing Director of England's men's cricket Rob Key said.

McCullum's appointment comes after Chris Silverwood departed from the role, following the 4-0 drubbing in the Ashes away. It means the England men's coaching duties have now been split, with separate coaches for red and white-ball cricket.

The former Kiwi skipper has coaching experience in franchise cricket, currently serving as the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. McCullum was also the head coach of the CPL franchise Trinbago Knight Riders.

As the head coach of the England Test side, McCullum's first order of business will be improving England's position in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table. England are currently languishing at the bottom after a string of poor results.

