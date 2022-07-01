Brett Lee reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's 30 years in hindi cinema, says THIS

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently completed 30 years in hindi cinema and he celebrated the occasion by spending more hours on the special at work. SRK tweeted his picture and wrote: "Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all." Apart from being s superstar in films, Shah Rukh is also proud owner of various T20 cricket franchises around the world. He started off that journey with Kolkata Knight Rider, who have won the IPL twice. He has extend the Knight Riders' family by buying franchises in Caribbean Premier League and the T20 league in UAE T20 league.

SRK had completed 30 years on June 26 and had posted the tweet the same day. Five days after the tweet came out, former Australian pacer Brett Lee has reacted to the post, calling Shah Rukh a legend.

Check out the posts here.

Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/8MIHuJLj8A— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 26, 2022

Lee retired from international cricket in 2012. He played cricket for Shah Rukh's franchise in IPL KKR for many years too, through which he came to know about the superstar from Bollywood. Lee has a long association with Bollywood. He had worked in many films in hindi cinema and also made his singing debut with the legendary singer Asha Bhosle. After his retirement, Lee has taken job in cricket broadcasting and can be seem commentating and analysing the game. He remains close to the sport that gave him a lot of recognition and money.

In his 13-year career, Lee played 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20s, picking 310, 380 and 28 wickets in these formats respectively. He has over 1000 wickets including his First-class, List A and T20 career, making him one of the pace bowling legends from Australia. Lee was also famous for bowling consistently at speed of 150 kph and had stiff competition from Pakistan's pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who ended up bowling the fastest ball ever.