Brian Lara Joins Struggling West Indies Team As Mentor Ahead Of India Series

Following their elimination from the ICC World Cup 2023, the West Indies cricket team is scheduled to face India on their home turf. The two teams will commence a two-match Test series on July 12. In addition to the Test matches, the Indian team will also participate in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20 series during this tour. In an effort to boost the morale of the West Indies team after their disappointment in the World Cup qualifiers, former veteran Brian Lara has joined as a performance mentor.

Brian Lara has joined the West Indies team. He'll be helping West Indies for the series against India. pic.twitter.com/mTDyN7gypY — Himanshu Ladha (@HimanshuLadha8) July 4, 2023

Brian Lara has been associated with the Caribbean team in his capacity as a performance mentor. Recently, the performance of the West Indies team has been quite disappointing. For the first time in 48 years, the two-time champions West Indies failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup. Under these circumstances, Lara's presence is expected to improve the team's performance. Although the outcome will only be evident in due course, currently, the West Indies team is going through a difficult phase.

Lara, a legendary batsman of his time, played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for the West Indies. In Test cricket, he accumulated 11,953 runs at an average of 52.88. He registered 34 centuries and 48 half-centuries in this format, with his highest score being 400 runs. In ODIs, he scored 10,405 runs, including 19 centuries and 63 half-centuries, at an average of 40.48.

Given Lara's involvement with the current West Indies team, it will undoubtedly serve as a significant support. Lara will now focus on revitalizing the struggling Caribbean side. The first Test match between India and West Indies is scheduled to begin on July 12, followed by the second Test on July 20. Subsequently, the teams will compete in the ODI series starting from July 27, with the second ODI on July 29 and the third ODI on August 1.

After the Test and ODI series, the T20 matches will commence. The first T20 match between India and West Indies will take place on August 3, followed by the second match on August 6, the third match on August 8, and the fourth T20 match on August 12. The final T20 match of the tour is set to be played on August 13.