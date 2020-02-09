हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bushfire Bash

Bushfire bash: Tendulkar comes out of retirement for one over, faces Australia's Ellyse Perry

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar picked up the bat once again today (February 9) five years after hanging up the pads to face Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry for an over. Tendulkar is in Melbourne as a coach for former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's team who are facing a team led by fellow former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist for a charity match. 

As the match between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI took an innings break, Perry bowled to Tendulkar and Australia`s women`s team did the fielding duties. Tendulkar managed to score a boundary on the first ball he faced. Perry bowled four balls the rest of the two balls were bowled by Annabel Sutherland. 

On Saturday, Perry had challenged the Master Blaster in a video message on Twitter asking him to "come out of retirement for one over". She said, "Hey Sachin, it`s awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match. I know you`re coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break".

To this Tendulkar responded saying, "Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle,"

The match was played to raise funds and all match profits will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

