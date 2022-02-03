CAG vs BAV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match No.10 at Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar at 12:00 AM IST February 4

Calpe Giants (CAG) will lock horns with Bavaria (BAV) in Match No.10 of the ECN Gibraltar, 2022 at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar. Calpe Giants have played 4 matches in the series and they are currently ranked third on the points table with 2 wins and 2 losses.

On the other hand, Bavaria have played 2 matches in the series and they are currently ranked second on the table with 4 points. Lain Latin is the man in form for Bavaria and can be dangerous for the opposition with his explosive batting.

Match Details

Calpe Giants vs Bavaria, Match No. 10

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Date & Time: February 4th at 12:00 AM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode

CAG vs BAV ECS 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Joseph Marples, Sam Houghton

Batters: Christian Lowe, Ian Farrell, Robert Alexander and Scott Rowbottom

All-rounders: Lorne Burns and Paul Edgeller

Bowlers: Ryan Grimes, Samarth Bodha and Zachary Simpson

Captain: Joseph Marples

Vice-captain: Lorne Burns

CAG vs BAV ECS 2022 Squad

Calpe Giants: Blaise Cook, Dave Barley, David Jacobs, David Robeson, Gareth Bunday, Harry Scott, Jack Horrocks, Joseph Marples, Karim Vatvani, Lee Rimmer, Lee Sims, Lorne Burns, Matthew Clenahan, Michael Lamin, Patrick Hatchman, Paul Edgeller, Robert Azopardi, Sam Houghton, Scott Blake, Scott Rowbottom, Thomas Orton, Zachary Simpson

Bavaria: Andrew Cromb, Andrew Reyes, Andrew Rodriguez, Christian Lowe, Christian Rocca, Christopher Gomila, David Mitchell, Dylan Casciaro, Erin Barnett, Iain Latin, Ian Farrell, James Bosio, John Mathews, Julian Santos, Karl Santos, Kenroy Nestor, Kyle Du Plessis, Morgan Peters, Richard Buzaglo, Robert Alexander, Robin Petrie, Ryan Grimes, Samarth Bodha, Vikram Khatwani