हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ECS T10 2022

CAG vs BAV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match No.10 at Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar at 12:00 AM IST February 4

Calpe Giants vs Bavaria Dream11 Team Prediction Calpe Giants vs Bavaria Match No. 10 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CAG vs BAV, Calpe Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Bavaria Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

CAG vs BAV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match No.10 at Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar at 12:00 AM IST February 4
Source: Twitter

Calpe Giants (CAG) will lock horns with Bavaria (BAV) in Match No.10 of the ECN Gibraltar, 2022 at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar. Calpe Giants have played 4 matches in the series and they are currently ranked third on the points table with 2 wins and 2 losses. 

On the other hand, Bavaria have played 2 matches in the series and they are currently ranked second on the table with 4 points. Lain Latin is the man in form for Bavaria and can be dangerous for the opposition with his explosive batting.

Match Details

Calpe Giants vs Bavaria, Match No. 10

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Date & Time: February 4th at 12:00 AM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode

CAG vs BAV ECS 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Joseph Marples, Sam Houghton

Batters: Christian Lowe, Ian Farrell, Robert Alexander and Scott Rowbottom

All-rounders: Lorne Burns and Paul Edgeller

Bowlers: Ryan Grimes, Samarth Bodha and Zachary Simpson

Captain: Joseph Marples

Vice-captain: Lorne Burns

CAG vs BAV ECS 2022 Squad

Calpe Giants: Blaise Cook, Dave Barley, David Jacobs, David Robeson, Gareth Bunday, Harry Scott, Jack Horrocks, Joseph Marples, Karim Vatvani, Lee Rimmer, Lee Sims, Lorne Burns, Matthew Clenahan, Michael Lamin, Patrick Hatchman, Paul Edgeller, Robert Azopardi, Sam Houghton, Scott Blake, Scott Rowbottom, Thomas Orton, Zachary Simpson

Bavaria: Andrew Cromb, Andrew Reyes, Andrew Rodriguez, Christian Lowe, Christian Rocca, Christopher Gomila, David Mitchell, Dylan Casciaro, Erin Barnett, Iain Latin, Ian Farrell, James Bosio, John Mathews, Julian Santos, Karl Santos, Kenroy Nestor, Kyle Du Plessis, Morgan Peters, Richard Buzaglo, Robert Alexander, Robin Petrie, Ryan Grimes, Samarth Bodha, Vikram Khatwani

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ECS T10 2022Dream11Calpe GiantsBavariaFantasy Cricket Tips
Next
Story

PSL 2022: Fakhar Zaman shines again as Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs

Must Watch

PT6M32S

Bollywood Breaking: Sunil Grover's health improves after heart surgery