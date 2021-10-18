Can India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match get cancelled? BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla says THIS

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Monday (October 18) said India will have to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup as no team can refuse to play another side in a tournament organised by International Cricket Council (ICC).

There were talks that the BCCI and the government should reconsider playing Pakistan in the ICC men's T20 World Cup as in the past few days, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spate of targeted killings of civilians especially non-locals. Shukla said while strict action should be taken against terror organisations, the match against Pakistan has to be played as it is an ICC tournament.

"We strongly condemn killings in (Jammu and Kashmir). Strict action should be taken against terror organisations. As far as the match (T20 WC IND vs PAK) is concerned, under ICC's international commitments you can't refuse to play against anyone. You've to play with teams in ICC tournaments," Rajeev Shukla who is also the Congress leader told ANI.

Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 should not be played under the current circumstances. Also, the Cabinet Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department added that the issue should be discussed again.

Speaking to the media after offering his condolences on the demise of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s mother in Rajasthan, Giriraj Singh said, “The match between India and Pakistan in the coming days needs to be given another thought in the wake of the attacks happening on Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir. The relations are not good right now.”

Meanwhile, the much-awaited high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup will take place on October 24 in Dubai.

Notably, Pakistan has a dismal record against India in ICC tournaments with the men in green only winning 3 out of the 17 matches, and all three victories came in Champions Trophy matches.