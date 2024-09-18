Can Pakistan Host Champions Trophy 2025? ICC Delegation Begins Security Inspection

A five-member delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) landed in Karachi on Tuesday to begin an extensive inspection of Pakistan's preparations for the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025. As Pakistan gears up to host its first major ICC event in years, the visit aims to assess security, infrastructure, and operational readiness for the global tournament.



The Champions Trophy, last held in 2017, will return to Pakistan after a significant gap, and the cricketing world is watching closely as the country seeks to re-establish itself as a premier destination for international cricket. This visit marks a pivotal moment in the build-up to the event, with ICC officials keen on ensuring that the host nation meets the high standards expected for an international tournament of this magnitude.

ICC Delegation's Key Areas of Focus



The ICC’s inspection team, comprising top officials from the governing body's Events, Security, Cricket Operations, and Production Departments, will evaluate various logistical and operational elements. Among the delegation is Andy Atkinson, the ICC Pitch Consultant, who has visited Pakistan multiple times since April to monitor the quality of playing surfaces. His involvement underscores the importance placed on ensuring world-class conditions for the tournament.



The team will visit key venues, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, to assess the ongoing construction work, player accommodations, and overall security arrangements. The delegation’s security manager will also hold discussions with local authorities to ensure that the safety protocols meet ICC standards.



Security and Diplomatic Concerns: India’s Participation



One of the most pressing issues surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025 is the potential participation of India. Relations between India and Pakistan have been tense, and there is concern over whether the Indian government will permit its national team to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.



According to inside sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already submitted a tentative schedule to the ICC, which includes the Indian team playing all its matches in Lahore. However, alternative scenarios, including neutral venues, are expected to be discussed during the delegation’s visit.



The situation is delicate, with the ICC working closely with both nations to find a resolution that will allow the marquee tournament to feature all participating teams, including India. The decision will ultimately rest with the Indian government, but for now, the focus is on preparing for the event as scheduled.



Ongoing Preparations and Infrastructure Development



Pakistan has made significant strides in recent years to regain its status as a safe and welcoming destination for international cricket. The country has successfully hosted bilateral series involving top-tier teams like England, Australia, and New Zealand, rebuilding confidence among the global cricketing community. However, hosting a multi-team ICC event presents unique challenges.



In Karachi, the delegation is expected to review the progress of renovations at the National Stadium, which will be one of the key venues for the tournament. The hotel arrangements for teams, officials, and media personnel are also being closely inspected to ensure that they meet international standards.



After Karachi, the ICC team will travel to Islamabad and Lahore, where they will conduct similar inspections. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, a historic venue that has hosted numerous high-profile matches, is expected to play a central role in the Champions Trophy, especially if India is cleared to participate.



What This Means for Pakistan’s Cricketing Future



The successful hosting of the Champions Trophy in 2025 would be a monumental achievement for Pakistan cricket. It would not only solidify the country’s reputation as a safe and capable host of international sporting events but also pave the way for more ICC tournaments in the future. This is particularly significant as Pakistan has been starved of regular international cricket since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.



In recent years, the PCB has worked tirelessly to bring back top-tier international cricket, and this tournament will be the ultimate litmus test. The stakes are high, with millions of cricket fans worldwide eagerly awaiting the outcome of the ICC’s inspection and eventual confirmation of the tournament schedule.