Caribbean Premier League 2020: Full squad of Guyana Amazon Warriors

Last year's runners-up Guyana Amazon Warriors will look to kickstart their campaign at the 2020 Caribbean Premier League on a winning note when they take on the Trinbago Knight Riders in the opening match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 18.

The CPL will become the first major T20 league to be held amid coronavirus pandemic when the 2020 edition of the tournament takes place across the two venues in Trinidad & Tobago. The final of the tournament will be held on September 10.

The 33-match season will see the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world playing behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment. A series of stringent protocols will be in place to protect the players as well as all those people who are involved in the league amid coronavirus pandemic.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are yet to clinch a CPL title despite making it to the playoffs every single year.The franchise has managed to book their place in the final of the tournament on five ocassions out of seven times and made a third-place finish in the other two seasons.

Guyana have retained majority of their players for the upcoming edition.

Meanwhile, the franchise has also roped in New Zealand's Ross Taylor, Guyana's Kevin Sinclair, Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq, under-19 star Ashmead Nedd and US all-rounder Jasdeep Singh during the CPL draft.

Here is the complete squad of Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Ramario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh, Kissoondath Magram.