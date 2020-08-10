Caribbean Premier League 2020: Look at full squad of Barbados Trindents

Barbados Trindents will look to kickstart their title defence at the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on a promising note when they face St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the opening match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 18.

Trindents, which will be captained by West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder, will eye for their third title at the eighth edition of CPL. The Barbados-based franchise made a third-place finish in the first season before finishing as winners and runner-ups in the next two editions.

Barbados then made a fifth and sixth place finish in 2017 and 2018 before once again lifting the trophy last year.

The Barbados Tridents have signed Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Johnson Charles and Nyeem Young for the upcoming season, while Alex Hales and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are some of the big names among drafted players.

The CPL will become the first major T20 league to be take place amid coronavirus crises when the 2020 edition takes place across the two venues in Trinidad & Tobago.The final of the tournament will take place on September 10.

Due to COVID-19, the 33-match season will see the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world playing behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, with a series of stringent protocols also in place to protect the players as well as others involved in the league.

The full squad is as follows:

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shayan Jahangir