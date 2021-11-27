CB vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST November 27

CB vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers

CB vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers 2021: Bangla Tigers will lock horns with Chennai Braves in the 20th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday, November 27. Tigers are in good as they have their last two fixtures against Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators. They are currently third on the League table with 4 wins from 6 matches played. However, Chennai Braves are going through a rough route from the start of the tournament as they are yet looking register their first win of the season. We can expect the Chennai Braves to fight harder than they have in the previous fixtures and get off their mark.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between will take place at 7 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 27th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

BT vs CB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Johnson Charles

Batsmen: Hazratullah Zazai(c), Angelo Perera, Mark Deyal

All-rounder: Ravi Bopara, Isuru Udana, Benny Howell

Bowlers: James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Roman Walker

BT vs CB Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Karim Janat, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana, Vishnu Sukumaran, Mohammad Amir

Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ravi Bopara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Mark Deyal, Khalid Shah, Curtis Campher, Tion Webster, Roman Walker, Nuwan Pradeep

BT vs CB Squads

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Hassan Khalid, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Will Smeed, Tom Hartley, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Adam Lyth

Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah, Toby Albert, Laxman Manjrekar, Roman Walker, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal.