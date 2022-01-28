हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bangladesh Premier League 2022

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 9 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1 PM IST January 28

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match No. 9 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CCH vs KHT, Chattogram Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, Khulna Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangaladesh Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Source: Twitter

Chattogram Challengers will once again face Khulna Tigers in Match No. 9 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Friday (January 28). The Challengers got the better of Tigers in the previous clash between the two sides by 25 runs. With back-to-back wins with good margins, the Challengers will surely look to continue their good form.

On the other hand, Khulna Tigers after starting the tournament with a thrilling win against Minister Group Dhaka could not find the winning recipe in the second game. They were outplayed by the Chattogram Challengers. They are a side filled with talent and will look to take revenge for the previous loss.

Match Details

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Match No. 9

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Date & Time: January 28th at 1 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

CCH vs KHT BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Sabbir Rahman, Rony Talukdar, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Thisara Perera (vc), Benny Howell (c), Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nasum Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Benny Howell

Vice-captain: Thisara Perera

CCH vs KHT BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Kennar Lewis (wk), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Patwari, Naeem Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shoriful Islam

Khulna Tigers: Tanzid Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Soumya Sarkar / Nabil Samad, Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Thisara Perera, Farhad Reza, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Tags:
Bangladesh Premier League 2022BPL 2022Dream11Khulna TigersChattogram Challengers
