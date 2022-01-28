CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 9 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1 PM IST January 28

Chattogram Challengers will once again face Khulna Tigers in Match No. 9 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Friday (January 28). The Challengers got the better of Tigers in the previous clash between the two sides by 25 runs. With back-to-back wins with good margins, the Challengers will surely look to continue their good form.

On the other hand, Khulna Tigers after starting the tournament with a thrilling win against Minister Group Dhaka could not find the winning recipe in the second game. They were outplayed by the Chattogram Challengers. They are a side filled with talent and will look to take revenge for the previous loss.

Match Details

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Match No. 9

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Date & Time: January 28th at 1 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

CCH vs KHT BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Sabbir Rahman, Rony Talukdar, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Thisara Perera (vc), Benny Howell (c), Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nasum Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Benny Howell

Vice-captain: Thisara Perera

CCH vs KHT BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Kennar Lewis (wk), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Patwari, Naeem Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shoriful Islam

Khulna Tigers: Tanzid Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Soumya Sarkar / Nabil Samad, Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Thisara Perera, Farhad Reza, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamrul Islam Rabbi