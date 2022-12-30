topStoriesenglish
RISHABH PANT CAR ACCIDENT

Watch - CCTV footage of Rishabh Pant's CAR CRASH leaked, cricketer survives road accident

Rishabh Pant suffered head, knee, and shin injuries in the incident. His leg may have shattered, therefore he was moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India cricketer Rishabh Pant was returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand when he was seriously injured in a car accident. Some accounts state that he was driving when his car struck the barrier and caught fire around Hammadpur Jhal, close to the Narsan boundary of Roorkee, close to the Delhi-Dehradun route.

According to media reports, the batsman was the only person in the car at the time of the collision, and Uttarakhand Police Director General Ashok Kumar claims that he broke the windscreen to escape the flaming vehicle. He suffered head, knee, and shin injuries in the incident. His leg may have shattered, therefore he was taken to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Pant had previously been left out of the ODI and T20I squads, and the BCCI media statement didn't say if he had been injured, rested, or dropped. Prior to returning for the two-match Test series, the wicketkeeper-batter did not participate in the ODIs played in Bangladesh.

