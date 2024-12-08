Champions Trophy 2025 Meeting Delayed: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Silence Fuels Speculation Over Hybrid Hosting Model For ICC CT

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, on Saturday said that an International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting regarding the 2025 Champions Trophy has been postponed.

"We had a meeting (with the ICC) today, it's been postponed. Once the details have been finalised, we'll update you. We will not disappoint the nation. Talks are still ongoing, but I do not want to say anything that is premature. We are aiming to achieve the best for Pakistan and international cricket. If the ICC progresses, cricket will progress. If there is a dent in the ICC, it will be felt across the world," Mohsin Naqvi said in a video posted by PCB on X.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks to the media at LCCA Ground, Lahore. pic.twitter.com/gxkVpQqNbH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 7, 2024

While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was adamant about hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan, the recent developments have suggested that the stalemate has been broken.

According to recent developments, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the PCB have reportedly reached an in-principle agreement to adopt a hybrid model for global tournaments hosted in Pakistan or India until 2027.

This model would allow both nations to play their games at ICC tournaments hosted by the other country at a neutral venue. Although sources confirmed the agreement to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB, the official host of the 2025 Champions Trophy, has not publicly commented, stating only that discussions are ongoing.

It is still unclear whether the hybrid model will apply to both men's and women's tournaments. In the ICC's current commercial cycle (2024-27), there are three global events scheduled to be hosted in either country, the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February 2025, the women's ODI World Cup in India later in 2025, and the men's T20 World Cup in 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the agreement was reportedly reached after meetings between new ICC Chair Jay Shah and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai.

These discussions took place alongside a courtesy board meeting arranged by Shah during his visit to the ICC headquarters in his new role. A formal Board meeting to discuss the Champions Trophy was scheduled for Saturday but the meeting was postponed.