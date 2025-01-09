As the Indian cricket team gears up for the upcoming white-ball series against England, all eyes are on veteran pacer Mohammed Shami. The 34-year-old fast bowler, who has been sidelined since the 2023 ICC World Cup final, is now poised to make his long-awaited return to international cricket. The series, which includes five T20Is and three ODIs, offers Shami the perfect platform to re-establish himself in the Indian team and possibly even stake a claim for a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

A Glorious Return on the Horizon

Shami's return marks a significant turning point in his career. Following his last international appearance in the World Cup final, where India faced a heartbreaking defeat to Australia, Shami had to undergo ankle surgery. The rehabilitation process sidelined him for a prolonged period, keeping him away from the cricket field. Reports confirm that Shami has been under the watchful eyes of the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) medical team since then.

Despite a few setbacks, including minor knee swelling that ruled him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shami has made notable strides towards recovery. His participation in domestic competitions like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy has been encouraging, showcasing his commitment to regaining full fitness. In fact, Shami’s bowling has been largely unaffected, and his knee issue no longer seems to be a major concern, signaling that his comeback is imminent.

Monitoring His Fitness: Key for India's Pace Attack

Shami’s return couldn’t have come at a better time for India, especially with the team facing injury concerns in their pace attack. Jasprit Bumrah, another key pacer, is recovering from a back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will need the NCA’s clearance to rejoin the squad. In light of these developments, Shami’s fitness will be under close scrutiny by the BCCI selection committee, which is expected to attend the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout games in Baroda to assess his form.

The committee’s decision will play a crucial role in determining Shami's inclusion in the white-ball series against England. With Akash Deep also out of action, India’s pace resources have become a pressing concern, making Shami's return even more crucial for the squad’s balance. His experience and ability to strike early in the innings will be a vital asset in both the T20I and ODI formats.

Champions Trophy 2025: A Glimmer of Hope for Shami

While the immediate focus is on the England series, Shami’s return holds even more significance with the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on the horizon. The prestigious tournament is set to take place next year, and Shami’s inclusion in the squad is certainly a possibility, provided he proves his fitness and form during the England series.

Shami’s consistent performances in previous ICC tournaments, coupled with his vast experience, make him a strong contender for a place in the Champions Trophy squad. His ability to bowl under pressure, combined with his sharp tactical awareness, has made him one of India's most reliable pacers in recent years.

Shami’s Road to Recovery: A Team Effort

The NCA’s medical team has been instrumental in Shami’s recovery journey, providing him with the necessary support and ensuring his readiness for the national team’s demanding schedule. With at least one NCA physio accompanying Shami during his domestic matches, the medical team’s presence has been crucial in tracking his progress. The meticulous monitoring of his physical condition is a testament to the importance of his return, not just for the England series but also for India’s future aspirations in global tournaments.