Chandrayaan-3: From Sachin Tendulkar To Virender Sehwag, Cricket Fraternity React To India's Space Milestone

In a momentous achievement for India's space exploration endeavours, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 on July 14. This launch marks a significant milestone in India's space program, demonstrating the country's commitment to advancing interplanetary missions. The satellite, comprising an indigenous propulsion module, lander, and rover, aims to develop and demonstrate new technologies crucial for future space exploration.

Another very proud moment for our country as India takes a giant leap in lunar exploration with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3! ___ Congratulations to @isro and the brilliant minds behind this remarkable achievement. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/z6str1TVWP — Suresh Raina__ (@ImRaina) July 14, 2023

India continues to soar to even greater heights as we successfully launch Chandrayaan-3 _



My heartfelt congratulations to @isro and all the brilliant minds behind this great feat! __



Proud moment for every Indian __ #Chandrayaan3 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 14, 2023

ISRO's payloads carry the dreams, pride and belief of 1.4 billion Indians. Chandrayaan-3 launch swells all our hearts with pride. Congratulations to all our scientists for their untiring efforts. Memorable day for all Indians. Jai Hind! ___#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/VAwTWXAn9y July 14, 2023

July 14, 2023, will be remembered for India's advancement in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 sets off for India's third lunar mission. A testament to our nation's unwavering commitment to scientific advancement. Kudos to the brilliant minds behind this incredible feat._ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 14, 2023

Truly a golden moment. Congratulations Team @isro for the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3 and conveys best wishes for the successful completion of the lunar mission. Jai Hind



pic.twitter.com/jxCOrAZmhE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 14, 2023

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 took place at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, where the launch vehicle Mk III LV3 injected the satellite into its designated orbit. This successful launch sets Chandrayaan-3 on its course to the moon, with a projected landing date of August 23 or 24. One of the notable payloads aboard Chandrayaan-3 is the Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth (SHAPE) instrument. This instrument will conduct spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit, offering valuable insights into our planet's characteristics and paving the way for further scientific discoveries.

The successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 has garnered praise and admiration from various space enthusiasts, including renowned cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina. The significance of space exploration extends beyond scientific boundaries, captivating and inspiring people from all walks of life. As Chandrayaan-3 embarks on its lunar expedition, excitement and anticipation continue to grow. Social media, particularly Twitter, has exploded with reactions to ISRO's successful launch. Users from around the world have taken to the platform to express their awe, appreciation, and well wishes for the mission's success.

The successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 showcases India's technological advancements in space exploration and reinforces the country's position as a prominent player in the field. This accomplishment highlights India's capabilities in developing advanced technologies and undertaking ambitious interplanetary missions. With the upcoming lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3, the world eagerly awaits the scientific discoveries and insights it will bring. This mission will deepen our understanding of the moon and Earth, furthering humanity's knowledge of our celestial surroundings.