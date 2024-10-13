Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2806318https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/chaos-in-pakistan-cricket-fans-in-frenzy-after-pakistan-eliminates-babar-azam-from-england-test-2806318.html
NewsCricket
PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND

‘Chaos In Pakistan Cricket’: Fans In Frenzy After Pakistan Selection Committee Eliminates Babar Azam From England Test

Babar could only score 30 and 5 in both innings in the first Test against England.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 07:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Chaos In Pakistan Cricket’: Fans In Frenzy After Pakistan Selection Committee Eliminates Babar Azam From England Test

Fans were shocked after the Pakistan selection committee decided to drop the likes of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi from the squad for the upcoming second Test against England in Multan. PCB decided to come up with this change after the team’s humiliating defeat against England in the first Test.

Babar was going through a lean patch in the red ball format and in the last 17 innings, his average dropped down to just 20.70. Babar could only score 30 and 5 in both innings in the first Test against England. Pakistan selection committee led by Aqib Javed stated that they decided to make changes in order to maintain the balance in the team.

Fans were shocked to see the changes made by the Pakistan selection committee as they flooded social media with their reactions. 

Pakistan Squad (for 2nd and 3rd Tests): Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Under Lockdown! No Pandemic, Just Government Incompetence
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
DNA Video
DNA: Ratan Tata - A True Patriot's Final Farewell
DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
NEWS ON ONE CLICK