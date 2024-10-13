‘Chaos In Pakistan Cricket’: Fans In Frenzy After Pakistan Selection Committee Eliminates Babar Azam From England Test
Babar could only score 30 and 5 in both innings in the first Test against England.
Fans were shocked after the Pakistan selection committee decided to drop the likes of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi from the squad for the upcoming second Test against England in Multan. PCB decided to come up with this change after the team’s humiliating defeat against England in the first Test.
Pakistan name squad for second and third Tests against England #PAKvENG | #TestAtHome pic.twitter.com/EHS9m84TXK— Pakistan Cricket (TheRealPCB) October 13, 2024
Babar was going through a lean patch in the red ball format and in the last 17 innings, his average dropped down to just 20.70. Babar could only score 30 and 5 in both innings in the first Test against England. Pakistan selection committee led by Aqib Javed stated that they decided to make changes in order to maintain the balance in the team.
Fans were shocked to see the changes made by the Pakistan selection committee as they flooded social media with their reactions.
Chaos in Pakistan Cricket.— Arham Hamid (arham_hamid_) October 13, 2024
Pakistan cricket chaos, brilliance or disaster. — Charlie (cas_rasen) October 13, 2024
I agree, Babar Azam's release from the Test squad seems hasty. Every player goes through tough phases, and it's important to support him rather than sidelining him. Let's hope for better decisions that nurture our talent! #BabarAzam #PakistanCricket — Doctor Fatima (Doc_fatima_) October 13, 2024
Everything is possible in Pakistan cricket team (gautamhere_) October 13, 2024
No one is interested. In Sha Allah a heavy defeat is loading — Hassan Abbasian (HassanAbbasian) October 13, 2024
Pakistan Squad (for 2nd and 3rd Tests): Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.
