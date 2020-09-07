Check out complete schedule, squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) besides making it to the playoffs five times, will square off with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening match of the 2020 edition of the tournament on September 21 in Dubai.

The Hyderabad-based franchise took to their official Twitter handle to release their full schedule for the lucrative T20 tournament, which is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year after being shifted from India due to hike in coronavirus cases.

"ATTENTION #OrangeArmy.Our #IPL2020 fixtures have arrived!#Dream11IPL," Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote along with the picture of the full schedule.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on September 26 will be their first match in Sharjah, while the franchise's first match in Abu Dhabi will be against Delhi Capitals on September 29.

SRH will play a total of 14 league games in the 13th edition of the tournament, with their last league fixture being home game against defending champions Mumbai Indians on November 3.

The franchise made a fourth-place finish in the league stage of the last season. SRH defeated Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator before slumping to defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier.

The David Warner-led side spent a total of Rs 6.9 crore at this year's auction. 22-year-old batsman Virat Singh, whose base price was just Rs 20 lakh, grabbed the eyeballs as he was sold for a whopping Rs 1.9 crore.

19-year-old Indian Priyam Garg also bagged the deal of Rs 1.9 crore as the franchise invested in youngsters, while Australian pacer Mitchell Marsh was sold for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Here is the complete squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.