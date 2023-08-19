trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650958
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

MS Dhoni Clicks Selfie With Friends Post Surgery, Fans Says 'Looking Fitter Than Before', See PIC Here

IPL 2024: Checkout MS Dhoni's latest picture with friends post his knee surgery.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 05:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MS Dhoni Clicks Selfie With Friends Post Surgery, Fans Says 'Looking Fitter Than Before', See PIC Here Source: Twitter

MS Dhoni is a man who does not use social media or phone too much like ordinary people or athletes of his level. However, nowadays due to the immense demand from his fans, the Chennai Super Kings captain tries his best to give his fans a glimpse of where is and what he is doing whether it's through his friend's accounts or wife Sakshi's, Dhoni is always seen doing something with a smile whether it is driving a tractor or a normal happy selfie with family and friends.

In the latest update, the former India captain clicked a selfie with his friends in which he can be seen wearing some stylish shades matching his heavy beard and long growing hair in the process. Fans were quick to react on his latest picture being circled around the internet post his knee surgery. (WATCH: MS Dhoni Reveals why He Became A FARMER Despite Earnings In Crores, His Answer Will Win Your Heart)

Checkout his latest picture here and fan reactions here:


Recently, Dhoni's wife Sakshi provided an update to his fans on his injury and the video is already creating a lot of buzz on social media. In the video, Sakshi was asked about how is MSD doing at the moment to which she replied, "He is recovering and doing well," with a thumbs-up gesture. She also told that he is currently in rehab.

These days, Dhoni enjoys driving his sizable collection of automobiles. He has previously been spotted driving one of his opulent vintage cars. Another video of Dhoni cycling through Ranchi became viral on Thursday, August 17. Dhoni was seen riding inside the house on a bike while wearing a helmet and a camouflage jacket, as captured on camera by a fan.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train