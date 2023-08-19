WATCH: MS Dhoni Reveals why He Became A FARMER Despite Earnings In Crores, His Answer Will Win Your Heart

MS Dhoni has played severals roles in his life, that of a cricketer, a mentor before he turned a businessman and now a film producer. He is also an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in Indian Territorial Army and is a qualified paratrooper as well. One more hobby that Dhoni explored was farming. In 2020, he turned a full-time farmer and currently does farming on a land of around 40 acres in his hometown Ranchi. But what is the reason behind Dhoni becoming a farmer suddenly. In a rare video interview, he explained the reason to be his love for producing crops and having free time during the Covid-10 pandemic as two reasons.

Dhoni also mentioned that his family had been doing farming on some part of the 40 large land holding they had and that he got the idea of making it more extensive during the Covid break in 2020. "I come from a small town. From the childhood, we had proximity to farming was there. It was not a new concept for. As far this farming is concerned, we started before Covid hit. We had land of around 40 acres but were were farming on just 4 to 5 acres. During Covid, when I had time in my hand, I felt this is a right time to enter farming full time," Dhoni said.



The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain said that he finds the process of growing a crop very fascinating. A bhindi (ladyfinger) you see at night is small in size but the next morning, it has grown full in size. The production phenomenon such as this made him more enthuasastic about farming.

A long time back, Dhoni had shared a video of his Strawberry crops. He had written: "If I keep going to the farm there won’t be any strawberry left for the market." Dhoni is currently has more time in his hand since he plays only IPL. While wife Sakshi takes care of other businesses including his new venture Dhoni Entertainmet that recently produced its first film named 'Let's Get Married', Mahi likes to spend more time in the field and also with huge collection of bikes and cars parked at his lavish farmhouse in Ranchi, the city which is very dear to the former captain of Indian cricket team.