Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full match fixtures, time-table, dates, time, venues, squads list

The long wait for Chennai fans to see their favourite Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team in action is over as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will return to home-and-away format after more than 2 years. The IPL 2023 will open with CSK taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

However, Dhoni and CSK’s first home game will take place on April 3 as they face KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The four-time champions will taken on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in what has come to be known as the IPL ‘El Clasico’, the first of which will take place in Mumbai on April 8 while the one in Chennai will be on May 6.

Former India skipper and CSK captain Dhoni will possibly play his final IPL match in Chennai on May 14 against Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). CSK’s final ground stage fixture will be against Delhi Capitals on May 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Here is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2023 Full Schedule…

March 31 – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (Ahmedabad)

April 4 – Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (Chennai)

April 8 – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (Mumbai)

April 12 – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Chennai)

April 17 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings (Bengaluru)

April 21 – Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chennai)

April 23 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata)

April 27 – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (Jaipur)

April 30 – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (Chennai)

May 4 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (Lucknow)

May 6 – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (Chennai)

May 10 – Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Chennai)

May 14 – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Chennai)

May 20 – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (Delhi)

Chennai Super Kings(CSK) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price MS Dhoni (wk) India 41 years WK-Batsman INR 12 Cr(R) Ruturaj Gaikwad India 25 years Batsman INR 6 Cr(R) Ambati Rayudu (wk) India 37 years WK- Batsman INR 6.75 crores(R) Devon Conway New Zealand 31 years Batsman INR 1 crores(R) Subhranshu Senapati India 25 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) Deepak Chahar India 30 years Bowler INR 14 crores(R) Tushar Deshpande India 27 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka 22 years Bowler INR 70 Lakhs(R) Simranjeet Singh India 25 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka 20 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Mukesh Choudhary India 26 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Prashant Solanki India 22 years Bowler INR 1.20 crores(R) Mitchell Santner New Zealand 30 years Bowler INR 1.90 crores(R) Rajvardhan Hangargekar India 20 years Bowler INR 1.50 crores(R) Ravindra Jadeja(C) India 34 years All-rounder INR 16 Cr(R) Moeen Ali England 35 years All-rounder INR 8 Cr(R) Shivam Dube India 29 years All-rounder INR 4 crores(R) Dwaine Pretorius South Africa 33 years All-rounder INR 50 Lakhs(R) Ben Stokes England 31 years All-rounder INR 16.25 Crores Shaik Rasheed India 18 years Batter INR 20 lakh Nishant Sindhu India 18 years Batter INR 60 lakh Ajinkya Rahane India 34 years Batter INR 50 lakhs Kyle Jamieson New Zealand 27 years All-rounder INR 1 crore(R) Ajay Mandal India 26 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs Bhagath Varma India 24 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs

Can Chennai Super Kings come back to winning way in IPL 2023, only time will tell.