Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full match fixtures, time-table, dates, time, venues, squads list
CSK IPL 2023 Schedule: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will play their first home game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 4.
Trending Photos
The long wait for Chennai fans to see their favourite Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team in action is over as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will return to home-and-away format after more than 2 years. The IPL 2023 will open with CSK taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.
However, Dhoni and CSK’s first home game will take place on April 3 as they face KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The four-time champions will taken on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in what has come to be known as the IPL ‘El Clasico’, the first of which will take place in Mumbai on April 8 while the one in Chennai will be on May 6.
Former India skipper and CSK captain Dhoni will possibly play his final IPL match in Chennai on May 14 against Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). CSK’s final ground stage fixture will be against Delhi Capitals on May 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Schedule of CSK in IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/RsccA9Z9XN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 17, 2023
Here is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2023 Full Schedule…
March 31 – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (Ahmedabad)
April 4 – Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (Chennai)
April 8 – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (Mumbai)
April 12 – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Chennai)
April 17 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings (Bengaluru)
April 21 – Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chennai)
April 23 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata)
April 27 – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (Jaipur)
April 30 – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (Chennai)
May 4 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (Lucknow)
May 6 – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (Chennai)
May 10 – Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Chennai)
May 14 – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Chennai)
May 20 – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (Delhi)
Chennai Super Kings(CSK) Full Players List in IPL 2023:
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|MS Dhoni (wk)
|India
|41 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 12 Cr(R)
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|India
|25 years
|Batsman
|INR 6 Cr(R)
|Ambati Rayudu (wk)
|India
|37 years
|WK- Batsman
|INR 6.75 crores(R)
|Devon Conway
|New Zealand
|31 years
|Batsman
|INR 1 crores(R)
|Subhranshu Senapati
|India
|25 years
|Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|30 years
|Bowler
|INR 14 crores(R)
|Tushar Deshpande
|India
|27 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Sri Lanka
|22 years
|Bowler
|INR 70 Lakhs(R)
|Simranjeet Singh
|India
|25 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Sri Lanka
|20 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Mukesh Choudhary
|India
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Prashant Solanki
|India
|22 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.20 crores(R)
|Mitchell Santner
|New Zealand
|30 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.90 crores(R)
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|India
|20 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.50 crores(R)
|Ravindra Jadeja(C)
|India
|34 years
|All-rounder
|INR 16 Cr(R)
|Moeen Ali
|England
|35 years
|All-rounder
|INR 8 Cr(R)
|Shivam Dube
|India
|29 years
|All-rounder
|INR 4 crores(R)
|Dwaine Pretorius
|South Africa
|33 years
|All-rounder
|INR 50 Lakhs(R)
|Ben Stokes
|England
|31 years
|All-rounder
|INR 16.25 Crores
|Shaik Rasheed
|India
|18 years
|Batter
|INR 20 lakh
|Nishant Sindhu
|India
|18 years
|Batter
|INR 60 lakh
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|34 years
|Batter
|INR 50 lakhs
|Kyle Jamieson
|New Zealand
|27 years
|All-rounder
|INR 1 crore(R)
|Ajay Mandal
|India
|26 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Bhagath Varma
|India
|24 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs
Live Tv
More Stories