Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Challenge of Reading Rashid Khan's Quick Action As MI Gears Up For IPL Qualifier Clash

Mumbai Indians' explosive batsman, Suryakumar Yadav, recently admitted to finding it challenging to decipher the bowling of Gujarat Titans' bowler, Rashid Khan, due to his lightning-quick bowling action. The Mumbai Indians are set to clash against the Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad on Friday. The victorious team will then face off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final on May 28.

During an interview with JioCinema, Suryakumar expressed his enjoyment in playing against Rashid Khan. He acknowledged that Khan possesses knowledge of the shots he can play but has yet to dismiss him in any IPL match. Suryakumar stated, "I cannot read Rashid because his action is quick, but I knew my plans and shots against him, and I backed myself."

Suryakumar has faced 47 deliveries from Rashid Khan, accumulating 67 runs without being dismissed. He also shared some insight into hitting a six against Gujarat Titans' pacer, Mohammed Shami, widely regarded as one of the most dangerous bowlers in this season. The battle between Suryakumar and Shami promises to be an intriguing contest in the second qualifier match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Regarding his batting technique, Suryakumar shrugged off the comparison to a video game and attributed his style to his early days playing tennis and rubber ball cricket. He reminisced, "These shots were developed back then. I have tried to replicate that at this level. While practicing, I just play normal shots."

It's worth noting that Suryakumar Yadav recently achieved his maiden IPL century in a previous match against the Gujarat Titans, where he remained unbeaten with a remarkable score of 103 runs. Reflecting on his century, he explained, "When I got to know that I have to play longer and I had played 15-20 balls, I got in my zone. I knew which bowlers were coming later and against whom I could take my chances. When I think this deep, that's when I know I'm in my zone."

In IPL 2023, Suryakumar currently stands as the seventh-highest run-scorer. In 15 matches, he has amassed 544 runs at an impressive average of 41.84 and a strike rate of over 183. His record includes a century and four half-centuries, with his highest score being the unbeaten 103. He has carried his success from franchise cricket to the international stage, accumulating 1,675 runs in 48 matches and 46 innings for India, with an average of 46.52 and a strike rate of 175.76. Suryakumar has also secured three centuries and 13 half-centuries while representing the Indian team. His exceptional performances earned him the ICC Male T20I Player of the Year Award in 2022.