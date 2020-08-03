Chennai Super Kings gets ready for IPL 2020, posts picture of players in Habibi mode

Chennai: The recent announcement of staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in United Arab Emirates (UAE) has filled the IPL franchises and fans with joy.

The tournament that was scheduled to begin from March 29 was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) has now decided to hold it in UAE from September 19.

Ever since the announcement was made, every IPL franchise has been posting videos and pictures on their social media platforms, to show their excitement for the thirteenth edition of the world's most famous cricket league.

The IPL 2019 runners-up and three times champions, Chennai Super Kings on Monday (August 3, 2020) also posted a picture of the Whistle Podu squad in a 'Habibi mode'.

The eight-time finalists took to Twitter and posted a picture with a caption, "When your Dubai plan gets postponed but you're in Habibi mode already."

When your Dubai plan gets postponed but you're in Habibi mode already... #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/rQiD69SBtw — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 3, 2020

Earlier on August 2 when the IPL 2020 dates were officially announced, the team in the yellow posted a picture of their skipper, Thala Dhoni and wrote, "Hello, Dubai ah."

If the IPL was not halted due to COVID-19, the former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fans would have seen him playing cricket for the first time since Men in Blues' loss at the World Cup 2019 against New Zealand.

The 53-day tournament in UAE will end the drought of MSD's absence from the cricket field since July 2019.

The IPL 2020 will have 10-afternoon matches that will start at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will begin at 19:30 IST.

All 8 teams will look forward to lift the trophy on November 10.