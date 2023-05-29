'That Could Cost You The Match,' Fans React As Deepak Chahar Drops Shubman Gill In CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final

IPL 2023 Final: An interesting moment took place during the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans as Shubman Gill was dropped on three runs by pacer Deepak Chahar. Gill who has been in sensational form in this year's IPL was dropped at the short square-leg position by the CSK pacer during the second over when Tushar Deshpande was bowling.

Fans on social media slammed the CSK bowler for his poor fielding alleging that he might have cost CSK the final with that moment. It can be understood why fans slammed Chahar on social media as Shubman Gill came into this contest with three hundreds in his last three games played.

Checkout the reactions below:

Such perfect field placement n Deepak Chahar drops Gill ..

Huge moment — Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) May 29, 2023

deepak chahar dropped the match??? — Hari Prasad (@harii_prasad) May 29, 2023

Deepak Chahar might have just lost the final for CSK — Julián Carax (@MyNameIsC__) May 29, 2023

The last time someone dropped Shubman, it costed them the match; is Deepak Chahar tonight's antagonist? #CSKvGT #GTvsCSK #IPL2023Final May 29, 2023

Pathetic from Deepak Chahar! You can’t drop those! That too Gill! #CSK — Ajay AJ (@AjayTweets07) May 29, 2023

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final on Monday. Both teams are unchanged. The title clash was pushed to the reserve day after relentless rains abandoned play on Sunday.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami. (More to follow)