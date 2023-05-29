topStoriesenglish2615245
'That Could Cost You The Match,' Fans React As Deepak Chahar Drops Shubman Gill In CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final

IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar dropped Shubman Gill on 3 during the final between CSK and GT in Ahmedabad.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

IPL 2023 Final: An interesting moment took place during the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans as Shubman Gill was dropped on three runs by pacer Deepak Chahar. Gill who has been in sensational form in this year's IPL was dropped at the short square-leg position by the CSK pacer during the second over when Tushar Deshpande was bowling.

Fans on social media slammed the CSK bowler for his poor fielding alleging that he might have cost CSK the final with that moment. It can be understood why fans slammed Chahar on social media as Shubman Gill came into this contest with three hundreds in his last three games played.

Checkout the reactions below:

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final on Monday. Both teams are unchanged. The title clash was pushed to the reserve day after relentless rains abandoned play on Sunday.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami. (More to follow)

