GT: 62-0 (6) | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Gujarat Titans On Top With Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (GT vs CSK), IPL 2023 Final LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first against GT. Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to win their second successive IPL title as they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 Final with the champion getting decided for the first-time ever on a 'Reserve Day' on Monday. The IPL 2023 final scheduled to take place on Sunday, failed to get underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad due to a massive hail and thunderstorm with rain on Sunday evening. Cricket fans have to wait one more day to find out who's gonna become the IPL 2023 champion after rainstorm in Hyderabad frustrated a lof of minds on Sunday (May 28).
MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated Hardik Pandya's GT who are looking to defend their title back-to-back this year. Shubman Gill is in red-hot form this year as he has smashed three hundred in his last three games played for the Gujarat Titans. It will be interesting to see how the young bowling unit of the four-time IPL champions go up against him.
For Chennai, Shivam Dube has been impressive throughout the season but in the previous clash he was trapped by the Gujarat Titans spin bowling at the Chepauk. However, the match will take place this time at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Final HERE
IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Gujarat on top
Gujarat Titans look in complete control of this contest as both openers are batting in fine rhythm at the moment. How much will that Shubman Gill's dropped catch cost the Chennai Super Kings in this contest?
GT: 45/0 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Big moment
Shubman Gill has been dropped by Deepak Chahar on 3, a big moment in the final as the man with three centuries in his last three games has been dropped. Gujarat Titans now look to get things going as Saha takes on Chahar in the third over.
GT: 18/0 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Action begins!
Here we go! Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill open the innings for Gujarat Titans eyeing a fiery start in the powerplay. Chennai Super Kings bring in Deepak Chahar to attack the stumps with the new ball.
GT: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Pathirana key for Chennai
Chennai Super Kings will be hoping that Matheesha Pathirana will bring out his best game tonight. CSK's young bowling unit has blown hot and cold this year. Gujarat Titans will hope opener Shubman Gill continues his stellar form.
LIVE GT vs CSK score: Playing 11s
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Toss report
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: King performing in the closing ceremony
The IPL 2023 closing ceremony is underway and it is the famous singer King performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).
King performing in the closing ceremony of IPL. pic.twitter.com/BXR6RjsPOT
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Toss at 7
The weather is clear and we are set to have a cricket game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for the final match of the IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Virat Kohli comes to rescue
The heavy rainfall presented a formidable obstacle for the numerous spectators endeavoring to leave the stadium amidst the continuing downpour. It was in this challenging situation that the Kohli poster became instrumental. In honor of the IPL 2023 final, the organizers had embellished the venue with colossal posters featuring remarkable moments of the players from the season. One of these posters depicted Kohli and was enthusiastically embraced by fans supporting both CSK and GT. Seeking refuge beneath the poster, these devoted fans ingeniously employed it as an improvised umbrella to guide their passage out of the stadium.
Kohli-Kohli chants in final Match of IPL as King providing them a shelter.
The Aura of God Virat Kohli! __ pic.twitter.com/DBSct4hukQ
— Shaurya (@Kohli_Dewotee) May 29, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Pitch Report
In the recent matches held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, we have witnessed thrilling contests characterized by high scores, as teams have managed to post impressive totals. The pitch has predominantly favored batsmen, providing them with the opportunity to score runs freely once they find their rhythm. Nevertheless, bowlers have been able to influence the run rate by exploiting changes in pace and spin. Considering the importance of the toss, the team winning it would most likely choose to bat first, aiming to establish a dominant position by setting a formidable total on the scoreboard.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Kapil Dev On MS Dhoni
Kapil expressed his gratitude, saying, "He's been playing for 15 years. What else do we want from him? Should he continue playing for the rest of his life? It won't happen." Kapil emphasized the importance of recognizing Dhoni's significant achievements, particularly his instrumental role in leading the team, stating, "We should be thankful that a player (of such caliber) came who continued playing for 15 years. He may not play tomorrow or next season, but Dhoni has played some brilliant cricket towards the end. He may not have scored heavily but has kept hold of the team. This shows the importance of a captain. Maybe, in other games, the captain isn't that important, but in cricket, it's significant, and that's what Dhoni has shown."
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Narendra Modi Stadium's Leaking Roof Sparks Outrage
The stadium presented a sorry spectacle as the ground was drenched in rainwater, prompting officials to call off play for the day. A message flashed on the giant screen urged the fans to safeguard their physical tickets. Adding to the fans' frustrations, reports of a leaking roof at the Narendra Modi Stadium circulated on social media. Images and videos depicting the situation were widely shared, with one video caption highlighting the irony of the biggest stadium, under the richest cricket board, experiencing leaks.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Reserve Day Weather
Based on Accuweather's forecast, the weather was predicted to be mostly clear throughout the day, with a mere 3% chance of rain in the evening. The hourly weather updates also indicated minimal chances of precipitation. While there was a slight chance of rain during the day, the match schedule coincided with clearer conditions. IPL officials confirmed that fans holding tickets for the Sunday match could use the same tickets to attend the rescheduled game on Monday.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Rain stops
Rain has stopped in Ahmedabad but the tension is still there as it can come back any time. Fans would be hoping to get a full-game of cricket after a frustrating Sunday night in Ahmedabad.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Fans sleep at station
MS Dhoni fans were spotted sleeping at the station in Ahmedabad after the final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans got postponed due to rainstorm at the venue, Narendra Modi Stadium.
It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing jersey of csk team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni @IPL @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZJktgGcv8U
— Sumit kharat (@sumitkharat65) May 28, 2023
LIVE CSK vs GT score: Bad news
Rain is expected at 3 PM (IST) in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT. Fans will keep their fingers crossed and hope it goes away during the match time.
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: Pitch report
The conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium would have surely changed after a rainy Sunday night which postponed the final blockbuster between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Will MS Dhoni play next season?
MS Dhoni is about to turn 42 years of age and it hurts to accept that it is likely his last season with the Chennai Super Kings this year. Former teammate and India legend Virender Sehwag has clarified whether MSD will use the 'impact player' rule as his tool for the next season.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Gaikwad vs Shami
The powerplay is going is to be interesting in this final, on one end we will have Mohammed Shami vs Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway and on another, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha will be facing Deepak Chahar.
LIVE CSK vs GT IPL 2023: Dube vs GT spinners
Shivam Dube will be up against the likes of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad tonight in the middle-over phase where he has impressive with some big shots against opposition's spin bowling. It will be interesting to see how he goes about his business tonight against one of the best.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Best Playing XI of IPL 2023 so far
Shubman Gill to Suryakumar Yadav. Mohammad Shami to Matheesha Pathirana. Ahead of IPL 2023 final, we check out best playing 11 of IPL 2023.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's incredible IPL records
MS Dhoni is set to become the first cricketer to play in 250 matches in Indian Premier League. Here are some of the other incredible records of CSK skipper.
GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final: All you need to know about Reserve Day
The IPL 2023 Final will be decided on a 'Reserve Day' for the first time in the history of the T20 league. Rain washed out all play Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
MS Dhoni or Hardik Pandya? Shubman Gill or Ruturaj Gaikwad? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final: Rashid Khan Vs Ruturaj Gaiwad
Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan's T20 numbers against Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu are not that impressive. Gaikwad has struck at 147.36 (84 off 57) against him, albeit while falling to him twice in six encounters. Rashid is the second-highest wicket-taker for GT in IPL 2023 with 26 wickets while Gaikwad is the second-highest run-scorer for CSK with 564 runs in 15 matches.
GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Mohammad Shami vs Devon Conway
Mohammed Shami has a favourable match-up against Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has dismissed Conway three times in three innings, with the batter managing just five runs across 12 balls. Shami is the highest wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans with 28 wickets while Conway is the highest run-getter for CSK with 625 runs. Who will come out on top in IPL 2023 Final tonight?
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: CSK have lost only 1 out of last 5 matches
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have hit top form ahead of the IPL 2023 Final. CSK have lost just 1 out of their last 5 matches in IPL 2023 as compared to defending champions Gujarat Titans, who have lost 2 out of their last 5 matches, including the Qualifier 1 to CSK. Can CSK stop GT from winning their second successive IPL title on Monday?
GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni set to announce retirement
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is set to play his 250th and final IPL match in the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans, which will take place on a 'Reserve Day' tonight.
Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Match tickets to be valid on Monday
There is good news for the fans who turned up in large numbers for IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The BCCI have announced that the match tickets will be valid on Monday as well, the reserve day. "Fans who had their tickets for the TATA IPL Final on May 28th will now be able to enter the stadium with their existing physical tickets on May 29th," the BCCI said in a statement.
GT Vs CSK IPL 2023 Final: Gujarat Titans become champions if reserve day is washed out
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will become the IPL champions for the second successive season if the IPL 2023 final is washed out on the reserve day on Monday. GT finished in 1st place on the points table after the league stages while MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings had finished in 2nd place.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Match details
Checkout the match details of May 29 for the Reserve Day final clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Toss time: 7 PM (IST)
Start time: 7:30 PM (IST)
Chances of rain: Three percent as per the weather report.
NOTE: Those who are planning to watch the game from the stadium tomorrow have to take the same tickets they received for the Sunday clash between CSK and GT.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Weather report of tomorrow
The weather conditions suggested that there was a sixty percent chance of rain on Sunday (May 28) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad but the forecast for Monday is very good news for cricket fans. There is only a three-percent chance of rain on Monday (May 29) in Ahmedabad.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Match postponed
The final between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has beeb postponed for tomorrow. The waiting game had to come to end finally. The rain started at 7pm (IST) and since then it did not stop.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Official update to come soon
The official update will come out soon as we will have some news at 11:00 PM (IST) from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Umpires give update
"The conditions were quite good, even after 3 hours of rain, we were quite hopeful but unfortunately, the rain came back again. 12:06 is the latest we can start and the groundsmen have an hour in hand to do the mop up work, We were trying to push the game as deep as possible tonight but if it doesn’t stop till 11, we will have to come back tomorrow. It should be around 60 minutes for the groundsmen to get the ground ready for having a game," said Nitin Menon and Rod Tucker.
The conditions suggest that game is unlikely to happen tonight and it will take at least one hour of time to make the conditions playable.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Rain continues
Rain continues to spoil the party in Ahmedabad, the groundstaff will give their best to make the cricket match happen tonight but it is really tough looking at the conditions at the moment. Appreciation for the groundstaff, here is picture of how keen they are to make the game happen tonight.
Groundsmen are the unsung heroes!
4 people under one umbrella when the rain is pouring just to see everything goes right and we get to see a match. Massive credits to them for their hardwork. pic.twitter.com/7hkNyKzAc3
— VOICE OF CHRISTY (@srikrishna396) May 28, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: 20 Over game not possible
We have started losing overs now as a 20-over game is not possible now. The cutoff time for a cricket match to happen is 12:06 AM (IST), as per a Cricbuzz report. Will we see a cricket match tonight in Ahmedabad?
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Match Likely To Go In Reserve Day
As the rain persists, the covers remain securely in position. We eagerly await an improvement in the weather conditions. However, it appears increasingly unlikely that a 20-over-per-side match will take place.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Rain Returns
Despite our initial optimism, the rain has unexpectedly returned, dampening our spirits. It has truly been that kind of evening. However, if the rain subsides and the match commences as planned, the revised playing conditions are as follows: a 19-over game starting at 9:45 PM, a 17-over game at 10 PM, and a 15-over game at 10:30 PM.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Rain stops
The rain has stopped at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the players are out with their coaching staff to take a look at the conditions. Umpires will be inspecting the conditions soon.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: No update from Ahmedabad
There is no update from the Narendra Modi Stadium as rain continues to frustrate at the venue. A little piece of information, Ambati Rayudu has announced in retirement ahead of the IPL 2023 final.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: More bad news
The rain just got heavier in Ahmedabad, it frustrates us to tell this but things don't look good at the moment for a cricket match. The final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is likely to get washed out tonight.
LIVE Chennai vs Gujarat IPL 2023 Final: Ugly Scenes in Ahmedabad
It is not looking good at the moment as the rain continues to frustrate at the Narendra Modi Stadium. No update from the stadium, the only news is that rain continues to frustrate in the IPL 2023 final.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Will we have a game tonight?
Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans players would be keen to get things going as soon as possible but the rain has kept on frustrating them. There were smiles around the stadium when the rain stopped for a minute around 7:30 PM but since then it has been frustrating.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Rain continues to frustrate
Rain continues to frustrate at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final game between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans does has a reserve day but fans are hoping both teams get things done tonight.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: News on overs
No overs will be lost until 9:35 PM (IST), so if the rain goes away, we can expect a full 20-over game. A five-over game will be played until 11:56 PM (IST). If rain does not goes away, the final will be played tomorrow (May 29).
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: What if the cutoff time?
The cutoff time is 11:56 PM for a five-over contest, let's hope for the best. Just a reminder, there is no reserve day if the game gets cancelled tonight. GT will win the title if rain plays spoilsport, as per a Cricbuzz report.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT final: Is there a reserve day?
Cricbuzz confirms that there is no reserve day kept if the final between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans gets washed out tonight. Let's hope the rain goes away soon and we can have a brilliant match.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: More bad news
The rain is not stopping at the moment and there is no update on when the inquiry will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The pitch report suggested that batting first should idea before the rain but now bowling first after winning the toss could be a temptation.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Toss delayed
The toss for the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans final has been delayed due to heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. The drainage system at the venue if good but the ground staff team would need at least 45 minutes to get the ground ready for a cricket match.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: What if rain washes out the final?
The rain in Ahmedabad has certainly raised a lot of questions following the final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The reports suggests that until 10:10 PM (IST), there will be no overs lost in the final game.
If the game gets completely washed out because of rain today, the final will take place tomorrow and if rain spoils the party tomorrow as well - the trophy will be shared, as per reports.
IPL 2023 Final can commence as late as 10.10pm without any overs being lost. pic.twitter.com/lJxrd9LXKF
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 28, 2023
If Rain doesn't stop then there is a reserve day tomorrow and if the match doesn't happen tomorrow then the Trophy will be shared . pic.twitter.com/8IQgTAUFmH
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 28, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Bad news
It has started drizzling in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and the covers have come on. The rain is getting heavier, oh boy, it is looking very ugly at the moment for cricket fans around the globe.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Final: Toss at 7
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for the final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The two captains - Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni will be coming out for toss shortly. Stay tuned!
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Jadeja vs Miller
While Ravindra Jadeja managed to bowl David Miller for just four runs in Qualifier 1, overall, Miller has an excellent record against him. Miller has scored 121 runs at an impressive strike rate of 168.05, suffering two dismissals. Jadeja has yet to dismiss Shubman Gill in T20 cricket, with Gill accumulating 68 runs off 48 balls against him at a strike rate of 141.66.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: All eyes on Mohit Sharma
Mohit Sharma could be a valuable asset for the Titans to counter Ambati Rayudu. In their previous matchups, Mohit has dismissed Rayudu six times in just 44 balls, conceding a mere 54 runs. As for MS Dhoni, he has scored 48 runs off 24 balls against Mohit, resulting in two dismissals.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Rashid Vs Gaikwad
Rashid Khan's T20 performances against Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu have not been particularly impressive. Gaikwad has managed to strike at a strong rate of 147.36, scoring 84 runs off 57 deliveries against Rashid, although he has been dismissed twice in six encounters. On the other hand, Rayudu has a lower strike rate of 124.65 but has only been dismissed once by Rashid in 73 deliveries.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Shami vs Conway
Mohammed Shami has proven to be a formidable opponent for Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Conway has been dismissed by Shami three times in three innings, managing just five runs from 12 balls. Although Gaikwad has not fallen to Shami yet, he has struggled to score at a strike rate of only 69.69, accumulating 46 runs from 66 balls. Additionally, Shami boasts an impressive track record in Ahmedabad this season, claiming 17 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.77.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Maheesh Theekshana can be the key
Maheesh Theekshana has displayed greater penetration in away matches during this IPL season. While he has only managed to secure three wickets in seven games played in Chennai, he has been more successful on away grounds, claiming eight wickets in five matches.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Shami Aims History
The current leading wicket-takers in the IPL are Shami, Rashid, and Mohit with 28, 27, and 24 wickets respectively. Shami, in particular, is on the verge of creating history as he is just five wickets away from surpassing Dwayne Bravo and Harshal Patel's record for the most wickets taken in a single season.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Milestone For MS Dhoni
This upcoming game marks the remarkable 250th IPL appearance for MS Dhoni, making him the very first player to reach such an extraordinary milestone.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Gaikwad Vs GT
Ruturaj Gaikwad has achieved a fifty in all four matches against the Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Shubman Gill chasing Virat Kohli
Shubman Gill is just 122 runs away from matching Virat Kohli's record of scoring the highest number of runs (973) in a single IPL season.
IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Pitch Report
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has established itself as one of the premier batting surfaces in the country during IPL 2023. In the seven matches played at this venue, the average first innings score has been 187, and this trend is expected to continue on Sunday. Both teams' batsmen will relish the conditions, as witnessed in the thrilling Qualifier 2 encounter between GT and MI. With boundary measurements varying based on the pitch number, the straight boundaries stretch for 75 meters, while the square boundaries range from 67 to 75 meters. The Narendra Modi Stadium has proven to be a paradise for hitting sixes, with the ball coming onto the bat beautifully. In the 2023 season, out of the seven matches played at this venue, the chasing teams emerged victorious in three, while the defending teams triumphed in four instances.
IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Weather Report
The final match between Pandya's GT and CSK will be held in Ahmedabad, giving Pandya's team the advantage of playing on their home turf. However, there might be weather disruptions as the forecast indicates the possibility of evening thunderstorms on the match day. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 28 °C at night, accompanied by a 56% cloud cover. Rainfall is anticipated for approximately 2 hours, and there is a 61% chance of thunderstorms occurring during the night.
IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Sunil Gavaskar Wants CSK To Win
"Chennai Super Kings have always been my second favourite team apart from the Mumbai Indians. My heart wants CSK to win because the fact that MS Dhoni is able to win it one more time would be fantastic. Proving once again that calm, cool decision-making can make a difference. Having said that, Gujarat Titans have been the best team. They have got a terrific opener in Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya."
IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: What If Rain Plays Spoilsport?
There is a 61 per cent chance of rain in the city on Sunday evening, and it is likely to make an appearance during the match. If necessary, the game can be delayed until 12:26 PM IST for a 5-over-per-side match. Additionally, a reserve day has been scheduled for the final. While efforts will be made to complete the match on Sunday, if rain prevents all 40 overs from being bowled, the match will resume from the point of interruption on the reserve day, Monday, May 29. The playing time on Monday will be extended by an extra 120 minutes. If a 5-over match is also not possible on Sunday, and rain prevents any play, the match will start afresh with a new toss on Monday.
LIVE Updates IPL Final: Key players to watch out for
GT: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan are the three key players for Titans. If these three have a big day, expect GT to win.
CSK: Dhoni's leadership, Jadeja's all-round show, Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande's opening spell as well as Conway-Ruturaj partnership will hold key for Chennai.
GT vs CSK IPL Final LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
Dashing openers Shubman Gill to Ruturaj Gaikwad and clever captains Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni, all are in action tonight. Making the perfect fantasy team could be a task. Why not take our help?
GT vs CSK LIVE: Match May Have A Delayed Start
The ppening ceremony of IPL 2023 had delayed the start of the first match of the season by half an hour. The closing ceremony also starts at 6 pm IST. IPL will update the viewers with the new timings if there is any delay.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Get ready for IPL Mid Show
IPL released a video revealing the prep for the IPL closing ceremony and the IPL Mid Show. What is it all about? Watch.
Get _____ to experience the visual extravaganza! _ _
DO NOT MISS the IPL MID SHOW in the #TATAIPL 2023 Grand Finale! _ _#GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/W5OGC9itQg
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023
GT vs CSK LIVE: Take a look at Titans squad
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Gujarat vs Chennai IPL Final LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The GT vs CSK IPL final could break all viewership records tonight. This is a hugely-awaited game among fans. The match can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
LIVE Updates GT vs CSK: Key battles
Shubman Gill is in tremendous form and CSK will pin hopes on Tushar Deshpande to get rid of him as soon as possible in the match. At the same time, all eyes will be on the mini battle between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mohammed Shami
CSK vs GT LIVE: Check Chennai And Gujarat's Road To Final
CSK and GT have had a good run in IPL 2023. They were two top sides at the end of the league stage. Check how these teams reached the final below.
One step away _
Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have had an eventful journey to #TATAIPL 2023 #Final _
As they get ready for the summit clash _, take a look at the Road to the Final of the two teams ____#CSKvGT | @ChennaiIPL | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/Eq6YtwOpZY
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2023
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Head-to-head record
GT and CSK have played each other four times in Indian Premier League with CSK winning just once while GT have won 3 times. Let's see who has the last laugh in this big final tonight.
IPL 2023 Final GT vs CSK: Check Probable Playing 11?
CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana
GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
Impact Player: Josh Little
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Tomorrow's a good day
Fans can expect a full 20-over game tomorrow between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the same venue as the weather report suggests there is just a 3-percent chance of rain at the venue of Monday.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: What if rain plays spoilsport?
If the clash gets spoiled with rain? Unfortunately, there is no information available on this situation but fans can expect the match to take place in full flow if the weather conditions don't spoil the party.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Chennai eye fifth title
Chennai Super Kings will be eyeing to lift their fifth IPL title against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, GT are on their way to lift the second title if they beat CSK in the final.
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill Flaunts IPL Orange Cap In Jaw-Dropping Social Media Snap
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Can GT script history?
If Gujarat Titans win the final it will be their second title in two years. Last year, the Hardik Pandya-led side defeated the Rajasthan Royals in the final in spectacular fashion. It will be interesting to see their approach on Sunday against the Chennai Super Kings.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Can CSK beat GT?
Chennai Super Kings have blown hot and cold this season but they found their rhythm back in the end stage of the tournament. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will be key for the Chennai franchise.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Rashid Khan key for Gujarat
Gujarat Titans will be hoping that Rashid Khan plays his best cricket in the final against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday night. CSK have Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane to attack the spin attack of Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Historic moment for MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni will be playing his 10th final in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Take a look at some of the captains who faced the legendary CSK skipper in an IPL final before.
IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Full Squads
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Head to head
In the history of the IPL, the teams Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have faced each other in a total of four matches. Among these encounters, Chennai has emerged victorious in one game, while Gujarat has prevailed in three instances. As a result, the head-to-head record between CSK and GT currently stands at 1-3, favoring Gujarat. These teams have provided fans with exciting clashes on the cricket field, and their upcoming encounters are sure to be closely contested battles.
IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Closing Ceremony
There will be a closing ceremony starting at 6 PM at the final's venue. The event will feature performances by Singer King and DJ Nucleya, while rapper Divine and singer Jonita Gandhi will entertain the audience during the mid-innings break.
IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Weather Report
According to the weather forecast, Sunday's IPL final in 2023 is expected to be mostly sunny. However, there will be some cloud cover, accompanied by high humidity reaching up to 45%. Additionally, there is a 20% chance of precipitation, which means there is a possibility of rain interrupting the game. This scenario occurred during Qualifier 2 as well, but fortunately, no overs were lost in that match.
IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Dream 11
Keepers — Devon Conway, Wriddhiman Saha
Batsmen — Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
All-rounders — Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali
Bowlers — Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan (vc), Matheesha Pathirana
IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT: Pitch Report
The pitch at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium has proven to be a favourable one for batsmen. It is a level playing surface with consistent bounce. Although the fast bowlers may find some early movement from the pitch, overall, batsmen will enjoy favourable conditions on this track. The boundaries are shorter, and the outfield is exceptionally quick, further enhancing the batsmen's advantage.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Can Chennai repeat Qualifier 1 performance?
Chennai Super Kings got the better of the defending champions in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 at the Chepauk Stadium. However, this clash will be played at GT's homeground (Narendra Modi Stadium). Can MS Dhoni's side repeat the heroics from the previous game?
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Gill key for GT
Shubman Gill has been impressive so far this season as he has smashed three centuries in a row for the Gujarat Titans in the last three games he played. Can he repeat his heroics in the final?
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Livestreaming of practice session
The two finalists will be out for practice for one last time in the IPL 2023 season in Ahmedabad before the blockbuster final takes place on Sunday night. Checkout the Livestreaming details of their practice session below.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Who will take the trophy home?
It is the defending champions vs the four-time winners of the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday going head to head for the prestigious IPL trophy. Chennai will be keen on winning the trophy this year as it can be MS Dhoni's last IPL with the franchise as a player.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Predicted 11
GT Predicted XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.
CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: LIVEStreaming and predicted 11
Checkout the predicted 11, LIVEstreaming details and more for the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final match in the link below.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: One final practice
The Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have gathered once again for their last practice session of he season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans can watch the practice session, checkout the details below.
.@gujarat_titans & @ChennaiIPL have gathered for one last practice session before #TheFinal - and you can watch it too!
Join us LIVE from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad!
Tune-in to #JindalPanther #CricketLive | Today 8 PM on Star Sports Network#IPLOnStar #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/Ssj9sf6SBc
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 27, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Final Match
Hello and welcome to the final match coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the 2023 IPL title. Follow all key updates from the blockbuster finale here.